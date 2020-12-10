Moore Kuehn Encourages EIGI, COP, XLNX, and GV Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI )



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Clearlake Capital Group’s acquisition of Endurance International Group. Upon completion of the merger, Endurance shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Endurance’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)



A shareholder vote has been scheduled for January 15, 2021 regarding ConocoPhillips’ acquisition of Concho Resource. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Concho will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips per share. The investigation concerns whether the merger is fair to ConocoPhillips’ shareholders.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX )



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Advanced Micro Devices’ acquisition of Xilinx, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Xilinx will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD per share.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV )



A tender offer expiring on December 29th was commenced by First Reserve to acquire Goldfield for $7.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

