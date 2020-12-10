Legrand Continues Award-Winning Streak at the Data Centre Solutions’ Awards

Server Technology’s PRO3X Line of PDUs Named as the Data Centre PDU Innovation of the Year

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Technology , a brand of Legrand and a leading provider of intelligent rack power distribution units (PDUs), today announced that the PRO3X line of PDUs has been selected as Data Centre Solutions’ (DCS) Data Centre PDU Innovation of the Year. Judges were impressed by the PDU’s power density, uptime, capacity planning, and remote power management capabilities as well as its versatility to meet the needs of any size data center, edge-compute locations, and dense IT cabinets, offering multiple innovative features combined into the smallest form factor.



For three consecutive years, Server Technology’s PDUs have been chosen by the DCS Awards judges as among the best power devices in the data center industry. This year, the PRO3X PDU takes center stage with unique features such as its 2-in-1 HDOT Cx outlets which standardize a single PDU for multiple applications due to its ability to act like a C13 or C19 outlet, its RamLock outlet retention mechanism, built to secure the broadest range of C14 and C20 plugs, and its firmware powered by the Xerus™ Technology Platform that delivers unsurpassed security and visibility into the power chain.

“Mission-critical IT connectivity needs are rapidly changing to hyper-converged facilities, artificial intelligence (AI), and ever-increasing rack densities with higher power requirements,” said Henry Hsu, VP of Strategy and Marketing for Legrand North America’s Data, Power & Control Division. “We are proud that our innovations are in lockstep with the industry’s connectivity needs and humbled that our family of solutions continue to be highlighted by DCS as the best in the market.”

In addition to the award for the PRO3X line of PDUs, the following Legrand data center solutions received special distinction by DCS:

For further information on the PRO3X line of PDUs, please visit Server Technology .

About Server Technology

Server Technology , a brand of Legrand, has provided rack PDU solutions for demanding data centers worldwide ranging from small technology start-ups to Fortune 100 powerhouses for over 30 years. Because power is all they do, you will find their award-winning innovative features such as high-density outlets, 2-outlets-in-1, and alternating phase technology in the best cloud and colocation providers, forward-thinking labs, and telecommunications operations. To learn more, visit www.servertech.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

