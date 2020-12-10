The Business Research Company’s Analysis Of The Impact Of COVID-19 On The Sports Global Market 2020 And Market Forecast To 2030

The global sports market is segmented by type into participatory sports and spectator sports. The participatory sports market is further segmented by type into marines, bowling centers, skiing facilities, fitness and recreational sports, golf courses and country clubs and other participatory sports and the spectator sports market is further segmented by type into sports teams and clubs and racing and individual sports. The sports market is also segmented by revenue source into media rights, sponsorship, merchandising and tickets.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since the pandemic started, countries worldwide are suffering from economic setbacks and supply chain disruptions. The strict quarantine measures taken by governments had halted worldwide operations. A significant impact of the virus was seen on the global sports market, as stringent social distancing measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.



The global sports market reached a value of nearly $388.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market has declined from $458.8 billion in 2019 to $388.3 billion in 2020 at a rate of -15.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it.

The COVID-19 pandemic is negatively impacting all major sources of income for sports, including broadcasting, commercial, and ticketing, and hospitality revenues. Besides broadcasting and commercial activity that is losing out revenues, many clubs, players, and staff are losing out on their incomes. For example, in a professional league, the organizing body disburses the total income generated by the league to the participating clubs. This ensures a minimum flow of revenue to the clubs. However, with the suspension of sports, it has become difficult for small and medium clubs to keep themselves afloat.

During lockdown and post lockdown, there has been an increase in media consumption. In the absence of live games, the sports industry is trying to capitalize on the surge in media consumption by telecasting classic games, archived content, and documentaries. Individual leagues are following the same. For example, the NFL has made all games played since 2009 available for streaming on its direct-to-consumer channel Game Pass. This strategy has resulted in a 500-fold increase in sign-ups.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 covers major sports market companies, sports market share by company, sports market size, and sports market forecasts.

The report also covers the global sports market and its segments . The global sports market is segmented by type into participatory sports and spectator sports and by revenue source into media rights, sponsorship, merchandising, and tickets. The top opportunities in the sports market segmented by type will arise in the participatory sports segment, which will gain $136.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the sports market segmented by revenue source will arise in the sponsorship segment, which will gain $71.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025.

Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast sports market size and growth for the whole market, sports market segments and geographies, sports market trends, sports market drivers, sports market restraints, sports market-leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The global sports market is highly fragmented , with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.6% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club, and Futball Club Barcelona.

