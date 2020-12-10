Andalou Naturals Launches Age Defying Rejuvenating Skincare Line, Starring On-Trend Plant-Based Retinol Alternative, Bakuchiol

Perfect for winter, Andalou’s Age Defying Rejuvenating line works to eliminate signs of aging without the irritating side effects of retinol.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Andalou Naturals, a leader in skincare in the Natural channel, announced the launch of its newest facial skincare product range, the Age Defying Rejuvenating line. The range works to minimize fine lines and wrinkles without irritating the skin by featuring Bakuchiol, a vegan alternative to retinol. Bakuchiol has been shown to provide defense against inflammation that can accelerate the aging process. This regimen is an excellent option for anyone looking for a natural anti-aging solution. All of the Age Defying products are at least 97% nature-derived and include Andalou’s signature Fruit Stem Cells.



“Getting younger looking skin shouldn't have to come with downtime,” said Alicia Richman, Senior Brand Manager of Andalou Naturals. “Bakuchiol is an effective, natural ingredient that delivers results without irritation. Combined with Andalou’s Fruit Stem Cell Science, our Age Defying line reduces fine lines and wrinkles while restoring skin cells, so your skin looks and feels refreshed.”

The new line, ranging in price from $14.99-$27.99, includes:

Rejuvenating Plant-Based Retinol Alternative Serum – a lightweight, concentrated serum designed to deeply penetrate skin to decrease the appearance of the signs of aging

Rejuvenating Plant-Based Retinol Alternative Eye Balm – a fragrance-free balm that lifts and firms skin around the eye area

Rejuvenating Plant-Based Retinol Cream (available in trial and full size) – decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while sealing the moisture barrier



The skincare range is gentle enough to use in the morning and at night without causing irritation. For optimal results use the complete Bakuchiol regiment. Available starting January 20th, 2021 on Andalou.com , the Age Defying Rejuvenation line will be available at Whole Foods Markets, Amazon, and natural retailers across the country starting in February.

ABOUT ANDALOU NATURALS

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals leverages the power of Nature’s Intelligence, through revolutionary Plant Stem Cell Science. It enhances skin’s natural radiance, harnessing the power of plants to fortify and nourish the body’s essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals’ commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand’s formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.

For more information about Andalou, visit www.andalou.com ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/andalounaturals/ ,

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/andalounaturals/ , and

Twitter at https://twitter.com/andalounaturals .

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

Contact: Andalou Naturals PR

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

bwx-pr@dadascope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c9fac16-23e6-4d35-b639-6385734e0855.