Maryam Rajavi: UN experts report heightens need to refer the file on the 1988 massacre in Iran to the Security Council

The report emphasizes the Iranian regime's non-compliance with its obligations under international human rights law
— Maryam Rajavi
PARIS, FRANCE, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the publication of a report by United Nations experts on the 1988 massacre of political prisoners as a "crime against humanity" and a call for an "in-depth" and "independent" investigation into the matter, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said the report is a testament to the resistance of those martyrs in defense of their ideals. Thirty-two years after the massacre, this report is a major and qualitative step in the advancement of the movement for justice for the victims of that massacre, she added.

Mrs. Rajavi noted that the report, which emphasizes the regime's non-compliance with its "obligations under international human rights law," including the non-disclosure of the fate and burial place of those executed, heightens the need to refer this dossier on the ongoing crime against humanity to the UN Security Council, and to bring to account the officials and perpetrators of this great crime of the century.

She added that the current rulers of Iran, especially Khamenei, Rouhani, and Ebrahim Raisi, the regime's Judiciary Chief, many ministers and judiciary officials as well as the executioners and officials of the intelligent Ministry and the Revolutionary Guards who were involved in the killing of political prisoners in 1988 and throughout the 1960s must be brought to justice.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
December 9, 2020

Blood-Soaked Secrets: Why Iran’s 1988 prison massacres are ongoing crimes against humanity

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

