Post University Answers Demand for Growing Gaming and Esports Industry Degrees

/EIN News/ -- Waterbury, Connecticut, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WATERBURY, CT – (December 10, 2020) - The Malcolm Baldrige School of Business at Post University has introduced two formal degree programs focused on the fast-growing gaming and esports industry. Beginning in spring 2021, students can pursue an online or in-person Bachelor of Science in Gaming and Esports Management or an online Master of Science in Gaming and Esports Management. The programs are designed to encompass the entire gaming ecosystem and prepare graduates to lead in a wide range of potential in-demand careers.

“Our new gaming and esports degree programs are a perfect fit for our University," said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins said. “We want our students to be in the business of inventing the future, and these new programs will train students who do just that. Through our curriculum, students will learn the traditional business disciplines through the lens of esports, a language this generation understands and is excited about.”

The new degrees are exemplary of Post’s commitment to creating innovative programs on the pulse of hot industry trends and job market growth. In 2019, Forbes reported that the global esports economy had surpassed $1billion in revenue with a fanbase greater than American Football and rugby, combined. This exponential growth has resulted in a forecasted double-digit growth for job postings and job searches within the esports industry, according to Indeed.com.

“The expanding gaming industry has significantly increased its demand for qualified professionals who understand the unique nuances of the industry,” said Malcolm Baldrige School of Business Dean Jeremi Bauer. “With help from experienced industry professionals, we built two comprehensive programs that will prepare students to serve as business leaders, advisors, and advocates for esports.”

The 120-credit Bachelor of Science in Gaming and Esports Management will focus on the entirety of the gaming and esports industry, with special attention given to competitive gaming, product life cycle, and project management. Major core program elements focus on the history of the industry, the psychology of gaming, new media and streaming, as well as the economics of the industry. Students who purse this academic program can choose between two concentrations, Entrepreneurship or Event Planning and Management, and must complete a required internship or capstone project to demonstrate applied knowledge of the skills learned while in the program. According to Hitmarker.net, the leading esports and gaming industry career website, students who complete the program may be able to secure entry-level positions such as game project manager, event project manager, QA tester and game evaluation analyst.

The Master of Science in Gaming and Esports Management will offer interdisciplinary learning for all aspects of the game industry from game design and broadcasting to competitive play and industry development, including competitive gaming, product life cycle, and project management. Prior to graduation, graduate students will have the opportunity to apply acquired gaming management skills in a two-part capstone project. Students who complete this advanced degree may qualify for employment in leadership roles such as vice president of event projects, QA director, director of player services, gaming project manager, Esports manager, among others, reports Hitmarker.net.

The program is currently accepting applications. For more information, call 800.345.2562 or email admissions@post.edu. U.S. Department of Education approval for financial aid eligibility is currently pending.

