Get Covered 2021 Pennsylvania Day, 2020

WHEREAS, the world is facing the most significant health crisis in modern history due to COVID-19, which has also caused a global economic downturn, impacting people and their ability to access health insurance; and

WHEREAS, to slow the spread of COVID-19, individual and community health can be improved dramatically by covering your mouth and nose, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing; and

WHEREAS, affordable, quality health insurance coverage ensures access to care and makes a material difference in the health and well-being of the people of Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, access to health insurance is important because, according to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, those without coverage are less likely to see a doctor when they become ill or for treatment of a chronic condition, and forgo necessary care until their condition becomes intolerable; and

WHEREAS, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was enacted in 2010 to expand access to affordable, meaningful coverage to lower the number of uninsured people and improve overall population health and well-being; and

WHEREAS, the ACA, which ensures critical consumer protections and expands coverage to millions of Americans, is instrumental in dramatically reducing the number of uninsured people from 46.8 million in 2010 to 29.2 million in 2019; and

WHEREAS, Pennie, established under the ACA, provides access to affordable, quality coverage and care to Pennsylvanians, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic conditions. Nearly 300,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Pennie; and

WHEREAS, leaders from across America have joined to launch a national movement to help address the COVID-19 pandemic by helping people protect themselves and making sure everyone who can, enrolls in health care coverage.

THEREFORE, I, Tom Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, do hereby proclaim December 10, 2020, to be GET COVERED 2021 PENNSYLVANIA DAY. I encourage all citizens to support efforts to increase access to affordable, meaningful health care coverage for all people throughout Pennsylvania.

GIVEN under my hand and the Seal of the Governor, at the City of Harrisburg, this seventh day of December two thousand twenty, the year of the commonwealth the two hundred forty-fifth.

TOM WOLF Governor

