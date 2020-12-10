Sales Leader Lee Otto MN Discusses How to Be Successful in the Sales Industry
ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Otto, an inside and remote sales leader based in Alexandria, Minnesota, was recently featured in an article on Webku. He was asked to provide his insight into the sales industry and specifically how to be successful in sales.
Lee Otto MN specializes in sales strategies, revenue growth, B2B and B2C, solution-selling, and value-based programs. His current role involves supporting, guiding, and advocating client success through customizable marketing solutions.
In the article, he offered three main pieces of advice for being successful in sales.
The first was centered on being a good listener. He shared that the most successful salespeople are those who approach the customer without an agenda. Instead, they take it upon themselves to listen more than they talk, asking the customer prompting questions and then listening closely to try and help them figure out what they want.
“A good listener shows the customer that they care, not just about what the customer needs but also how the product can help them improve their life and achieve their goals,” said Lee Otto.
He also touched upon the importance of assisting rather than convincing when it comes to the customer. According to Otto, salespeople should always view their role as an assistant, trying to guide the customer towards making a wise decision in tune with what they want. Not only can pressuring a customer into buying something make them uncomfortable, but it often leads to buyer’s remorse. To avoid such a situation, Otto believes the salesperson should always make it clear that they are on the customer's side and aren’t there to try and talk them into anything.
The article ended with Lee Otto MN discussing the importance of people skills in the sales profession. For Otto, sales have always been and always will be about more than numbers or commissions. Rather, it is about having good people skills, and can be as simple as initiating small talk that puts the customer at ease. Learning how to start conversations and ask questions that don’t directly relate to the product or service you’re selling, such as about the customer’s health or family, is crucial in getting to know their personality, which in turn, will help you make a sale.
About Lee Otto
Lee Otto MN is an inside and remote sales leader based in Alexandria, Minnesota. He specializes in a wide range of sales-related fields, including sales strategies and revenue growth, inside/telecommute/remote sales, B2B and B2C, solution-selling, and value-based programs. Further, he is dedicated to helping his clients succeed and exceed their business goals.
