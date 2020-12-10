Kenya Rugby welcomes Peter Harding

High Performance Consultant Peter Harding has joined the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU.co.ke) on a three month, renewable secondment from World Rugby.

During his secondment, Harding will be tasked with assisting the KRU prepare its teams, specifically the KRU Women’s 7s for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

He will also assist the KRU women’s 15s team in their return to training and eventual preparation for the 2021 Rugby World Cup repechage qualifier against Colombia.

His other task will involve production and oversight of the campaign plans as well as provision of assistance in drafting the performance case for the KRU going forward.

Harding is a High-Performance professional who has worked with various International Teams and athletes over the past 25 years.

For the past 12 years, he has worked exclusively with rugby, taking roles with England Rugby as well as a full Rugby World Cup cycle with Australia’s Wallabies as Head of Strength & Conditioning.

He has most recently worked during Rugby World Cup cycles with Tonga Rugby and Namibia Rugby, both as General Manager - High Performance and has also consulted to World Rugby on various projects including working with his favorite team, the Lionesses.

Commenting on the new role, Harding said, “"I am excited to provide whatever assistance I can. Kenya has 2 world class sevens teams going to the Olympics next year, the women's 15s have an opportunity to qualify for the RWC and then the year after a chance for the men's 15s to qualify for the RWC. It is a time to get excited as there is a genuine opportunity to put the union on the rugby map not only in 7s but in 15s as well."

KRU Chairman Oduor Gangla said, “The KRU Board is pleased to welcome Peter Harding to his new role as High Performance Consultant.

Peter is not a stranger to Kenyan Rugby having worked very well with the Kenya Lionesses in the build up to the 2016 Olympic Games where the team delivered notable performances.

His unparalleled experience with emerging rugby nations who have played at the highest levels will assist Kenyan Rugby scale new heights by reinforcing capacity building initiatives for our elite coaches.

KRU also wishes to appreciate the continuing support we receive from World Rugby and Rugby Africa who have made available a resource of Peter’s caliber and experience to assist the KRU."

Media Contact: Michael Kwambo e-mail: michael.kwambo@kru.co.ke mob: +254 722 757 299

Wambui Mumbi e-mail: wambui.mumbi@kru.co.ke mob: +254 710 845 124

Rugby@APO-opa.com