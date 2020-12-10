Social Embeds Now Appear on 30% of Publisher Pages, With Twitter Accounting for 46% of Total

/EIN News/ -- New Report from Kargo Shows that Social Embeds Drive 20% More Pageviews, Providing Brands a Safe and Premium Social Media Advertising Opportunity



NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leader in mobile advertising, announced today the findings from a new report on social embeds—images, videos or posts originating from a social media platform that are placed within articles to enhance the timeliness and relevance of a story. Kargo analyzed over two billion pages across Comscore top 250 publishers as well as Kargo’s 700+ premium publisher properties for social embeds and found them on more than 30% of all article pages, with Twitter making up 46% of the total.

“Publishers understand that news breaks first on social media. They’re jumping on this by incorporating social embeds in more of their content, and they’re opening up adjacent advertising spaces to help brands get in on the visibility,” said Abe Storey, Director of Product Management at Kargo.

The report finds that social embeds drive a significant increase in pageviews, and that the trend is growing. This is due to the timeliness and relevance of the content attracting readers and prompting more sharing. On average, pages with social embeds get 20% more views than other pages, and the average number of embeds per page has increased from 3.14 in Q2 to 3.52 in Q3, showing that publishers prefer to include multiple embeds in a single article.

“Social embeds are a win-win for publishers and advertisers. They bring more energy to editorial coverage and because they’re hand-picked by professional journalists, they offer up a brand-safe environment for brands otherwise cautious about social marketing,” said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder of Kargo.

Methodology: Kargo used its Social Canvas advertising product to analyze social embeds from 19 different social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram across more than 2,000,000,000 publishers pages on the Comscore 250 and 700+ publisher properties for Q3 2020. Social Canvas lets advertisers target ad slots next to social embeds in articles for high-profile visibility in a brand-safe context with high-impact display and video units.

Kargo is the leader in creating mobile advertising experiences that elevate brands and motivate consumers. Our advertising partners fill the ranks of the Fortune 500 and our invitation-only editorial marketplace sets the standard for quality content and reach, including 100% of all U.S. smartphone users. With a focus on innovation, our creative team designs exclusive new ad formats that drive breakthrough performance and win industry awards. Kargo is 250 diverse employees strong with offices in NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and Singapore.

