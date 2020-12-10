Starname Is An Easy Bridge Between Blockchain and Social Media

Starname Launches Manager, Lists Token on Uniswap

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France , Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOV has announced today that Starname, a fully decentralized digital identity platform, has launched Starname Manager and listed its Starname (IOV) Token on Uniswap today. Starname enables blockchain usernames and asset naming with multichain support and interoperability.

Users can create a profile on Starname Manager and register names on the multi-wallet mobile implementation, as well as on exchanges, with existing working models on Savitar and Cosmostation. These features allow users to receive any crypto asset to their Starname account, with no need to communicate through multiple addresses any more.

On Starname, profiles can be verified to prevent impersonation. These can then be shared via starname.me/’yourprofile’ and any other app integrated with Starname. Once shared, users can get paid or receive tips and donations directly on their profile with compatible wallets, such as TrustWallet, Metamask, Kepler, Ledger, Fiat, and others. The tool is a great way to let people tie their social media to their crypto addresses.

“Over the past three years, we’ve been working on a dream, a purpose and the mission of bringing blockchain to the people. Starname embodies this promise, and we are happy to deliver a first building block of mass adoption to the market,” said Starname President Karim Ganem.

From a technical perspective, Starname is a fully decentralized, censorship-resistant name service for reward distribution. It is completely multichain, it’s built on Cosmos SDK, all chains are resolved by Starname, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and others thanks to a partnership with the Universal Asset Registry group. The service is twitter-verified to prevent impersonations and allows for name management as well as picture and profile presentation thanks to a partnership with Aleph.

The platform’s native IOV Token is the utility token used for staking on the Starname’s Delegated Proof of Stake (DPOS) blockchain. All transactions on the Starname chain happen in IOV tokens and convert starname adoption into its fundamental value. A bridge developed by Aleph tech between the Starname chain and Ethereum is set to open soon.

“Our listing on Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange at the moment, will provide greater liquidity and will bring more confidence in our product among users,” said Starname CFO Benjamin Simatos.

Other Starname partners include Forbole, Ledger, Request Network, WalletConnect, Keplr. The IOV token is listed on Bilaxy and is now available on Uniswap or for credit card purchase through Starname’s widget.

About Starname:

Starname is a fully decentralized, blockchain-based username platform, bridging the popular internet and the complex blockchain ecosystem by allowing users to create customised usernames that represent their blockchain wallet and identity. Started in 2018 by IOV, an award-winning French company based in Paris, Starname was built to be the first of its kind, with large interest from the conception that granted the project enough financial support to build a fully-functioning end product. The Starname service opened its doors in August 2020, integrated its first partnerships, and is now releasing the dApps for Manager and CryptoProfile, as well as bridging to Ethereum and Uniswap.

You can find out more about Starname at: https://starname.me, and find the official social media at: https://twitter.com/starname_me



Media Contact: contact@iov.one



