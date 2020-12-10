DEFENDING THE NATION’S RENEWABLE ENERGY RESOURCES FROM CYBER ATTACK DURING A PANDEMIC

with FoxGuard Solution’s In Depth Strategy for Securing Industrial Control Systems

/EIN News/ -- CHRISTIANSBURG, VA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – FoxGuard Solutions, Inc. in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) lab, worked together to successfully complete a DOE Cyber Security for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) project, which included technology and solutions that ensure the security and improve the resilience of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Distributed Energy Resource (DER) infrastructure.



CYBER SECURITY ON SOLAR ARRAYS

Technology tools (software and hardware) allow for rapid cybersecurity deployments at secure DOD and VA facilities for operational technologies like Solar systems. The project showcased how an integrated patch and network analytics/management solution can identify (and mitigate) risks to both physical and cyber operations of many types of microgrids including solar, wind, combined heat and power (CHP), and fossil generation.



DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCE INTEGRATION

Using technology tools funded by the DOE CEDS program, the project team analyzed the architecture of currently deployed DER, identified security patches and vulnerabilities, and analyzed interactions and responses to cyberthreats. The initiative enhanced the resiliency and reliability of energy delivery systems in secure microgrid facilities through proactively addressing potential cyber risks. Tools integrated into this pilot provided a holistic and comprehensive strategy for cyber-secure deployment of DER at VA and DOD facilities, ensuring that cybersecurity at these critical facilities (and additional energy infrastructure sites across the nation) can be integrated into to existing systems deployed within these environments.



CRITICAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

Demonstration projects at secure DOD and VA facilities showed how both microgrids and Distributed Energy Resources at these critical locations can be protected from vulnerabilities by using advanced cybersecurity tools together with active monitoring, patch management, and device monitoring technology.





About FoxGuard Solutions, Inc.

FoxGuard Solutions develops custom cybersecurity, compliance, and industrial computing solutions. FoxGuard provides reliable, secure, and configurable patch management reporting services, which include availability reporting and applicability analysis for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) assets used in critical infrastructure environments.

FoxGuard Solutions® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Framatome, an international leader in nuclear energy.

