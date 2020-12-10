FDCTech teams up with GC Exchange Limited to provide 24/7 institutional liquidity and trading technology infrastructure to FX and Crypto Brokerages

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that GC Exchange Limited, doing business as 'GCEX' has partnered with FDC to provide 24-hour crypto trading and tier 1 FX and crypto liquidity using FDC's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform, a fully customizable trading platform compared to legacy off-the-shelf trading platforms. GCEX is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FCA (FRN 828730).



FDC's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform covers the whole spectrum of needs of any FX or Crypto Broker. Firstly, it can be deployed as an off-the-shelf trading platform to enable FX and Crypto brokers to become fully operational within days. Secondly, it allows for the platform's full customizability from the back-end configurations to the front-end user interface to other structural adjustments, thus eliminating several third-party technology vendors' requirements. Coupled with GCEX liquidity, Condor FX Pro Trading Platform provides a 24-hour trading environment 7-days a week for crypto and forex traders.

GCEX 's CEO and Founder, Lars Holst, an industry pioneer since 2000, said, "As market volatility continues to drive FX and crypto trading volumes, we believe a robust but flexible trading technology infrastructure is vital to capitalize on this trend. By partnering with FDC, we have ensured that we can deliver a world-class trading experience where brokers can access our tier 1 FX and crypto liquidity."

FDC's Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, stated, " GCEX is the leading source of multi-asset liquidity for brokers worldwide. Moreover, GCEX 's team has in-depth business experience building successful global FX brokerages over the last two decades. By adding FDC's trading platform and software development expertise, GCEX can provide turn-key and affordable solutions for entrants looking to access FX and crypto markets."

About GC Exchange Limited

GCEX is a technology-agnostic platform, allowing brokers, funds, and other professional traders to access deep liquidity in all the markets we offer. GCEX is FCA regulated (FRN 828730) and offers exposure and access to traditional and digital markets.

About FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.