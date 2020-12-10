Growing Cases of Heart Diseases to Boost the Growth of Organ Care System Market for Heart During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report [150 Pages] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively helped the global organ care system market for heart to grow at a significant rate. The rising cases of heart diseases across the globe are anticipated to drive the global market growth over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has progressively impacted the global organ care system (OCS) market for heart and a slight increase in the CAGR is observed from the previous predictions. As per Research Dive analysts, the rising demand for heart surgery in hospitals owing to increase in congestive heart failure (CHF) amongst people is the major factor predicted to boost the global OCS market for heart during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Besides, the growing consumption of alcohol and the increasing pervasiveness of tobacco amongst people are factors expected to propel the market growth. However, lack of organ optimization and the risk associated with donated heart storage due to cold ischemia are projected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Highlights of the Report

The CAGR of the global OCS market for heart market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 16.6% over the forecast period.



The CAGR of the global industry, as estimated post the onset of the coronavirus crisis, is expected to be 19.4% during the forecast period.



during the forecast period. The market size of the global OCS market for heart in 2020, as estimated before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was $14.8 million.



The real-time market size of global industry, bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is $15.6 million.

Current Market Transformation Due to Covid-19

The impact of COVID-19 on heart that leads to cardiac arrest is expected to drive the growth of the global organ care system market for heart during the pandemic. A number of doctors from China and Italy have added that COVID-19 patients also suffer from heart problems, in addition to respiratory problems. This factor is also expected to bolster the global market growth during coronavirus pandemic.

Global Market to Witness Impressive Growth Post-Pandemic

The global OCS market for heart is anticipated to experience an exponential growth post-coronavirus pandemic. In order to meet the supply demand, the manufacturers of the global industry are taking efforts to improve and advance the organ care systems. Moreover, the growing demand for OCS coupled with the rising cases of heart diseases are factors expected to foster the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Market Players

The most prominent players in the global organ care system market for heart include -

TransMedics Inc.

Organ Assists BV

Organ Transport Systems Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Recover Systems Inc.

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

OrganOx Limited.

Water Medical Systems LLC

Transplant Biomedical

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio.

