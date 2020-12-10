WSO2 Promotes Three Executives to Support Next Stage of Global Growth

New WSO2 executive roles include Devaka Randeniya as chief revenue officer, Geethika Cooray as vice president and head of identity and access management, and Senaka Fernando as head of digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA , Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced three executive promotions to support the next stage of the company’s global growth.

Devaka Randeniya, chief revenue officer (CRO), previously served as senior vice president of worldwide sales at WSO2.

Geethika Cooray, vice president and head of identity and access management (IAM) at WSO2, formerly was director and head of sales of IAM.

Senaka Fernando, head of digital transformation, was a senior director of technology evangelism in the WSO2 CTO office.

Hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments now rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud-native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing over 6 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver the digital services and applications powering their businesses.

“We succeed when our customers succeed. No one understands that better than Devaka, Geethika and Senaka, who each bring years of expertise in helping our customers to effectively leverage our software and consulting in implementing their digital strategies,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “They will play strategic roles in ensuring our customers’ success as we accelerate global adoption and roll out our next generation of solutions for enabling secure, API-first digital services.”

Devaka Randeniya: Driving Revenues via Customers’ Success

As CRO, Devaka will drive global revenue generation by uniting all the teams that interact with customers behind a single vision for optimizing their relationships and providing a consistent, superior experience. The role builds on his success in leading the expansion of WSO2’s sales team and network of partners since joining the company as its first sales executive in 2006.

Most recently, as senior vice president of worldwide sales, Devaka has managed a global sales force of more than 60 sales executives, which collectively generates over $60 million in annual bookings. Earlier, as vice president of sales, he transformed the organization to reach EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) profitable status in 2016. Prior to joining WSO2, Devaka was a business analyst in the research and development division of Virtusa Corporation, focusing on integration middleware and open source technologies.

Geethika Cooray: Leading IAM Expansion

As vice president and head of IAM at WSO2, Geethika leads the overall operations of WSO2's Identity & Access Management Business Unit. The role builds on his success as director and head of sales – identity and access management where he spearheaded sales and go-to-market strategies that have rapidly accelerated global adoption of WSO2’s award-winning CIAM solutions.

Since joining WSO2 in 2011, Geethika has contributed to the company’s revenue growth in a number of sales positions, focusing on the North American market and some of WSO2’s largest customers. Before joining WSO2’s IAM BU in 2020, he had advanced to associate director, sales and territory manager – US Northeast. Geethika began his career at Unilever Sri Lanka – IT Dept where he was involved in its sales enablement applications and other IT initiatives.

Senaka Fernando: Defining Digital Strategies

As head of digital transformation, Senaka Fernando is responsible for defining, designing and delivering digital strategies for WSO2 customers and prospects. The role expands on his years of expertise in driving customers’ successful adoption and implementation of WSO2’s solutions—from his start as an engineer, to serving as a solutions architect, and most recently in his position as senior director of technology evangelism in the WSO2 CTO office.

Senaka is an elected member of the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), a Project Management Committee (PMC) member, and committer for a number of Apache projects. Additionally, he is a member of several Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS) technical committees.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

