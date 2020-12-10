Auth0 and BioReference Laboratories Answer Patient Demand for Secure, Direct Access to Test Results

Leading laboratory testing provider seamlessly handles 25x volume increase in patient portal users during COVID-19 with Auth0

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it is providing BioReference Laboratories, Inc. , an OPKO Health company and a leading provider of laboratory testing services in the U.S., with end-to-end authentication for its patient portal, giving patients HIPAA compliant and secure, direct access to their lab results and medical data. This was essential as COVID-19 hit and BioReference faced a rise in new patient portal users—including a 25x increase in volume overnight—who needed a secure and easy way to monitor their test results.



BioReference provides comprehensive diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions, medical groups, and more. The laboratory’s vast test menu is utilized in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of disease, including COVID-19. In recent months, BioReference has made significant investments in its B2B and B2C offerings, including Customer Digital Solutions, Direct-to-Consumer Solutions, Telehealth, and Patient Empowerment.

“COVID-19 has caused a seven to ten year acceleration in consumer and digital trends,” said Richard Schwabacher, SVP for Digital Health and Chief Digital Officer at BioReference Laboratories. “Securing, transmitting, and authorizing patient access to health information digitally is now critical to the practice of medicine and core to what is needed from a modern digital health solution.”

Identity and access management (IAM) was a key component in BioReference’s transition to providing a more patient-centric model. The company leveraged Auth0 as the IAM in its new patient portal so that patients can securely see results and pay bills, giving patients direct access to their healthcare information. Now, patients no longer have to depend upon their healthcare provider to act as an intermediary to access this information.

“Auth0 helps address concerns about security and user access, especially during times like the present when COVID-19 is causing a significant increase in patient demand,” said Vinny Pacione, VP of Consumer Technology and Digital Solutions at BioReference Laboratories. “Enabling delivery of this data to individuals in a self-service way using scalable, automated digital platforms was a key problem to solve. The most fundamental piece of the solution is securing the data and ensuring that only the individuals who have appropriate authorization can access it.”

“Identity management is a critical component of any digital transformation initiative, and COVID-19 has forced many companies into transition,” said Ghazi Masood, SVP of Americas for Auth0. “BioReference aspires to transform telehealth and put patients at the center of the future of medicine. We are proud to aid them in their journey and help them to deliver a secure, seamless experience for their patients.”

More details on BioReference’s implementation of Auth0 can be found here .

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions, and medical groups. BioReference developed and offers test services that yield high quality and accurate results, including a molecular test for helping with COVID-19 diagnosis and a serology test to help indicate possible COVID-19 exposure. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 120 M.D., Ph.D. and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women’s health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology, and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com .

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Auth0 Global Communications

press@auth0.com

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com

BioReference Laboratories Communications

media@bioreference.com