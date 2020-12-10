Trex Commercial Products Captures Top Industry Awards

Architectural railing leader honored for product innovation and engineering excellence

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex C ommercial Products , a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, is ending its 30th anniversary year on a high note. The company’s Ascent ® Glass Windscreen has been named one of the most creative and innovative products of the year by the prestigious jury of the 2020 Architecture MasterPrize™ (AMP) Awards. This honor is the latest in a series of industry accolades presented to Trex Commercial Products, including awards from Architectural Products, Buildings Magazine and FacilitiesNet, along with a coveted spot on The Fabricator’s 2020 Fa b40 list as one of the industry’s most influential metal fabricators.



“It is tremendously rewarding to have our work recognized and appreciated, especially by knowledgeable and discriminating industry insiders,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “The numerous awards we have received this year have been especially meaningful because they reflect the opinions of architects, facility managers and specifiers who rely on our products and services to deliver superior performance and aesthetics for their projects.”

Ascent Windscreen Rises to the Top

Since its introduction, Ascent has captured the attention of the commercial building arena for its original design and industry-exceeding performance. Ideal for rooftops, balconies and more, the glass windscreen system elevates any outdoor environment – from hospitality and high-rise applications to healthcare and educational settings – providing style and safety with unparalleled wind protection and unobstructed views.

After being lauded the “Best Product System of 2019” by Glass Magazine, Ascent added three new honors to its growing list of accolades in 2020, including:

Architecture MasterPrize: Selected from more than 1,500 entries from around the globe, Ascent earned recognition as one of the best products of the year by this highly-respected program, which celebrates creativity and innovation in the fields of architecture and design. The full list of winners can be found on the AMP website.

Selected from more than 1,500 entries from around the globe, Ascent earned recognition as one of the best products of the year by this highly-respected program, which celebrates creativity and innovation in the fields of architecture and design. The full list of can be found on the AMP website. Architectural Products’ Product Innovation Award: This decade-long program hosted by Architectural Products magazine highlights outstanding new products in the building and design industry. This year, Ascent was honored for its design versatility and functionality. It is featured with other award winners in the magazine’s Nov./Dec. issue .

This decade-long program hosted by Architectural Products magazine highlights outstanding new products in the building and design industry. This year, Ascent was honored for its design versatility and functionality. It is featured with other award winners in the magazine’s Nov./Dec. . Vision 2020 Award: Presented by FacilitiesNet, the Vision Awards showcase best-in-class products as identified by more than 200,000 facility executives across the country. Ascent received a Vision 2020 Award in the Exterior category for its structural innovation and ability to both literally and figuratively elevate windscreen applications on commercial buildings. Winners are profiled in the December issue of Building Operating Management magazine.

Equinox Railing Recognized for Inventive Customizable Design

Trex Commercial Products also earned recognition this year from Buildings magazine for its Eq uin ox ® Railing . Recently re-engineered to offer greater customization options, the stainless steel and glass railing system won a Merit Award in the Materials category of the magazine’s Innovative Products Awards. This annual program spotlights manufacturers of building products that support end users in commercial and institutional settings, including education, healthcare, hospitality and more.

Equinox Railing amplifies the best features of glass railing with an assembly that features zero visible fasteners. The system is offered with a choice of stainless steel round, square or rectangle posts. Optional components such as a fixed or pivoting saddle top rail, or post-mounted steel handrail, are also available. Further distinguishing Equinox are its unique stainless steel rod-and-disc assemblies, which attach through the glass panels. The result gives the illusion of a solid system but with the flexibility of individual component selection.

This award-winning product was featured in the Sept./Oct. issue of Buildings magazine and the Oct. issue of Interiors + Sources magazine.

“We are extremely proud and appreciative of these successes,” added Rygielski Preston. “For 30 years, we have built our strong reputation by delivering best-in-class engineering and solutions. These accolades reinforce that commitment and the profile of Trex Commercial Products as an industry leader in the commercial building, architecture and design space.”

For more information about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trex commercial.com .

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990 and is a division of Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX]. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of the 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex .com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Sara Tatay or Claire Vartabedian

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

statay@lcwa.com or cvartabedian@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419e30e4-52a7-487d-94f5-5cd5eb8964a0