Sumo Logic to Showcase Observability and Security Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2020

Virtual Booth Includes Demos, Trainings and Best Practices Sessions Across DevSecOps Including Deep Technical Sessions on Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it will showcase its observability solutions at AWS re:Invent taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 to help AWS users get a unified view of key AWS services, accounts and regions. In addition, Sumo Logic’s Bruno Kurtic, VP of Strategy and Solutions, will host a fireside chat with James Governor, analyst and co-founder of Redmonk, on the art of observability and how to programmatically implement an observability strategy. The session will take place on Dec. 17 at 8:45 a.m. PT.

Cross-cutting approach to managing reliability of AWS-based apps

The shift from a siloed monitoring-only approach to observability is realized through reliability that ensures security, performance and availability across the application stack. Sumo Logic’s Observability solutions provide enterprises with a unified view of real-time analytics across a vast amount of application and infrastructure logs, metrics, traces and metadata.

Sumo Logic will showcase its observability solutions at its AWS re:Invent virtual booth , including the recently launched AWS Observability Solution — which leverages all of the telemetry generated by AWS services that accelerates issue resolution, automatically determines the root cause of any failure, and helps customers optimize usage of AWS services to improve uptime and performance.

Sumo Logic’s AWS Observability Solution takes a cross-cutting approach to managing reliability of AWS-based applications and underlying AWS services by easily and automatically ingesting, collecting, unifying and analyzing telemetry data from popular AWS services — such as Application Load Balancer, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database (RDS), AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon API Gateway — in order to quickly detect anomalous events, determine timeline and scale of anomalies, and enable rapid root cause analysis through machine learning aided technology. It does all of this while keeping the raw data secure in case it contains sensitive information.

To monitor or observe: the million-dollar question

Modern distributed applications architected on AWS are built with agility as the primary goal. This agility creates multiple changing failure modes which means new approaches to management are needed. This Dec. 17 session, led by Sumo Logic’s Bruno Kurtic and Redmonk’s James Governor, explores the new art of ensuring overall system health by observing the system, and when a problem arises, using analytics to quickly identify the what, where and why of the problem. In addition, they will touch on the differences between monitoring and observability, the typical characteristics of an observable application, and how to programmatically implement observability. More information can be found here .

Expertise in the booth: security and observability

Sumo Logic will feature its expert team in its virtual booth now through Dec. 18 with live sessions being held daily from 11:45 a.m.- 3:45 p.m. PT, including:

“ Sumo Security in 60: Getting started with security using Sumo Logic” - a technical session geared toward practitioners across SecOps, DevOps and IT Ops. Discover how Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution delivers security analytics and makes audit and compliance easier for AWS and hybrid environments with SOC automation, out-of-the-box correlation rules, threat intelligence, AWS security benchmarking and more.





- a technical session geared toward practitioners across SecOps, DevOps and IT Ops. Discover how Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution delivers security analytics and makes audit and compliance easier for AWS and hybrid environments with SOC automation, out-of-the-box correlation rules, threat intelligence, AWS security benchmarking and more. Observability workshops - modernize businesses with detailed insight into the health of AWS stacks by getting hands-on with Sumo Logic’s observability solutions. Interactive learning exercises include troubleshooting with tracing and in-depth diagnosis with our root cause analysis tool.





- modernize businesses with detailed insight into the health of AWS stacks by getting hands-on with Sumo Logic’s observability solutions. Interactive learning exercises include troubleshooting with tracing and in-depth diagnosis with our root cause analysis tool. Demos - see Sumo Logic in action and dive deeper into security and observability solutions including: modern app observability, AWS observability, detecting AWS account compromise with Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, security analytics using the power of AWS, and how to leverage the Sumo Logic platform for security and compliance and AWS Security benchmark.





- see Sumo Logic in action and dive deeper into security and observability solutions including: modern app observability, AWS observability, detecting AWS account compromise with Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, security analytics using the power of AWS, and how to leverage the Sumo Logic platform for security and compliance and AWS Security benchmark. On Demand Sessions - attendees can access on-demand sessions that feature best practices for monitoring, troubleshooting and securing modern application as well as customer presentations.



The virtual booth schedule can be found here .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

