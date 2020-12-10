Onit Wins Top Workplaces 2020 Award from the Houston Chronicle

Awards Program Also Recognizes Onit for Exceptional Employee Communications During Challenging Times

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, has been named to the list of the Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces for the third year in a row. The awards program recognizes the most sought-out businesses from more than 14,000 employers in the Houston region.



The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures critical to any company’s success, including organizational health, engagement and satisfaction.



In addition to ranking number 30 on the list, Onit earned the program’s only Communications Award. The award, also based on employee feedback, is reserved for the organization continually going above and beyond to keep employees informed.



“Employees are our most valuable asset and an integral part of our mission. They are who make us successful as a company,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “In a time when other companies are reducing workforces, Onit committed to not only protect its employee base but also expand it. By the end of 2020, we will have close to 400 employees globally and plan to continue hiring in the new year.”



Onit takes employee satisfaction seriously, with a full-time director of organizational health and regular methods for evaluating employee engagement and gathering feedback. It also recognized the need for increased two-way communications during challenging times. When the pandemic hit in March, Onit expanded its worldwide town hall meetings from quarterly to biweekly to help its employees understand how conditions are affecting business and how the company is addressing those challenges. Each session also includes Q&A time with Onit leadership, supporting the company’s commitment to transparency.

Onit Careers

For Onit, people are the key to continued innovation and success. Visit Onit Careers to view current job openings and apply.

2020 Awards for Onit



This honor joins a growing list of ones Onit has earned this year. The company has more than 10 this year, many of them linked to the company’s cumulative growth and increased revenue over the past three to five years. Inc. included Onit on its Inc. 5000 (#737) and 250 Fastest-Growing Companies in Texas (#70) as well as its Private Titans list, which names the 1,000 largest iconic private companies in the United States. The Financial Times placed Onit as #153 on its 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas roster, and Growjo’s list of fastest-growing companies ranked Onit at number four for the city of Houston, 52 for the tech services category, 20 for the state of Texas and 648 on the Growjo 10K.



About Onit



Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

