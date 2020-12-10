JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces ‘#TinyArchitect – Architecture is Everywhere’ Contest Winners

/EIN News/ -- Alexander Cheong’s ‘Alone in the Garden’ Takes Top Spot;

Winners Selected by Internationally Acclaimed Architect Sou Fujimoto from Hundreds of

Creative Entries Using Everyday Objects

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles – a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood – together with Sou Fujimoto Architects, is pleased to announce the winners of #TinyArchitect – Architecture is Everywhere. The social media contest, inspired by internationally acclaimed Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto and his whimsical Architecture is Everywhere series, asked participants to create tiny, architectural designs using everyday items and figurines.

More than four hundred inventive entries were received from around the country and Japan, from university faculty and students, photographers, to current and aspiring architects and designers. The winners, judged and personally selected by Fujimoto himself, are:

1 st . Alexander Cheong – Alone in the Garden – employing wood chips, pencil shavings and/or curled scraps

. Alexander Cheong – Alone in the Garden – employing wood chips, pencil shavings and/or curled scraps 2 nd . Melanie Tran – Architectural Shadow Play – incorporating a shadow cast by a laundry basket

. Melanie Tran – Architectural Shadow Play – incorporating a shadow cast by a laundry basket 3rd. Sao Ohtake – Hand Pavilion – using a hand as architecture



Other creative submissions included innovative usage of items such as dried uncooked noodles, bottle caps, sesame bagels, piano keyboards, forks, toys, paper towels, and coasters.

“I chose the top winner because of its simplicity, interestingly leading to a wide range and depth of interpretation. In the title it says ‘garden’ as in a backyard, but what made it fun for me is that it looks like a garden as the piece of wood resembles a very small human-scale piece of furniture, while also transforming into a garden with many of the pieces coming together,” said Fujimoto.

Fujimoto added, “I was truly inspired by the imagination and resourcefulness of the contest participants. It was fun seeing their interpretation of ‘Architecture is Everywhere’ and I hope we encouraged a few budding architects out there to get inspired by everyday objects.”

“We hope the contest offered participants a creative outlet and brought a sense of shared community at a time when we are physically distanced,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “Congratulations to the winners. We enjoyed reviewing your take on the Japanese philosophy of being mindful and finding beauty in ordinary objects.”

Sou Fujimoto’s personal video message to each of the top three winners and why he selected their entries, the 1st place winner’s photograph that was transformed into a short animated video, and the digital posters created from the 2nd and 3rd place winners can all be found on the Contest Winner Announcement Page.

The contest was sponsored by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and Sou Fujimoto Architects with support from TOTO GALLERY・MA.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

ABOUT SOU FUJIMOTO ARCHITECTS

Established in Tokyo, Japan in 2000, Sou Fujimoto Architects is a Tokyo-based group of over 50 architects, designers, craftsmen and thinkers all dedicated to pursuing their craft and operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, research and innovation. In 2016, Sou Fujimoto Atelier Paris was established. They now correspond to projects all around the world from these two bases.

Location: Senju Soko No.5, 2-1-38 Etchujima, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0044, Japan

Website: http://www.sou-fujimoto.net/