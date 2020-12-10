StitcherAds Announces New Leadership Team to Lead the Company's Growth Trajectory

The new appointments – including a SVP of Business Development, VP of People and a Strategic Advisor – highlight StitcherAds’ continuous effort to strengthen its executive team, and continue the next stage of growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StitcherAds, the leading platform for ad solutions and shopping experiences that drive incremental sales on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat, today announced Boaz Cohen as the company's Senior Vice President of Business Development, Paige DeLeon as Vice President, People and Dave Donnelly as VP of Sales. The company is also announcing the appointment of Daniel King as a Strategic Advisor.



“For years, StitcherAds has been ahead of the market on creating the best ad solutions and shopping experiences to drive incremental sales across some of the world’s largest social platforms,” said Declan Kennedy, Co-Founder and CEO of StitcherAds. “These four exceptionally intelligent and highly skilled individuals and their extensive backgrounds in marketing, people, and more, makes them great additions to the StitcherAds family. We look forward to their stewardship as we continue to create growth and value across the industry.”

Boaz Cohen brings over 20 years of experience in media and advertising technology to StitcherAds. With a special focus on the impact of creative and media on advertising performance in programmatic, social and TV, Cohen is leading business development, sales and marketing efforts at StitcherAds.

Prior to joining StitcherAds, Cohen served as Chief Product Officer and Head of Business Development at Clinch. Earlier, he was the General Manager of Advanced TV & Social at video advertising company, Eyeview, which was acquired by Aki Technologies in January of 2020. Cohen also served as Vice President of Product Management at TiVo, Noise and AnyClip and held senior positions with Rosetta, Amazon and Hot Telecom.

Daniel King is an executive leader with more than 20 years technology company and start-up experience in senior management roles with a focus on Retail and eCommerce technology, Big Data, Analytics, SaaS platforms, Digital and Online Media, Audience Measurement and Market Research. King sits on the board of a number of companies in the public and private sector. He advises and works with many startups and is also a Venture Partner at Seedcamp, a European-wide seed fund focusing on pre-seed and seed stage opportunities.

As an operator, advisor and investor, King has extensive knowledge in investing, fund raising, and scaling high-growth companies including international expansion. With that, King is lending his expertise to StitcherAds as their newest strategic advisor.

As Vice President, People at StitcherAds, Paige DeLeon oversees talent acquisition, employer branding, diversity/equity/inclusion, performance management, training and policy administration. She works with the executive team to implement and evaluate HR systems and programs that foster employee engagement.

Before joining StitcherAds, DeLeon led the People & Culture team at Adlucent, a digital marketing agency in Austin. Prior to her years working in HR, DeLeon worked in the nonprofit sector focusing on volunteer engagement at the Texas Regional Food Bank and the American Cancer Society. She started her career in advertising in New York followed by time at the James Beard Foundation.

An accomplished leader in the digital sales industry, Dave Donnelly brings over 20 years of relevant experience, with a focus on video, programmatic media, social, OTT, personalization, first-party data, and delivers marketing outcomes for leading CPG and Retail accounts. At StitcherAds, Donnelly will be leading Sales efforts, focusing on strategic retail accounts in the U.S. region.

Prior to joining StitcherAds, Donnelly served as SVP of Sales at Eyeview as well as VP, Sales at CVS Media Exchange. During his time at Eyeview, the company was the leading video platform that delivered incremental sales by creating and delivering data driven personalized videos. Earlier, he was the VP, Sales at Auditude (which was acquired by Adobe in 2011). Donnelly also served 10 years at AOL, where he held various sales and management positions.

StitcherAds technology helps advertisers to scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. The company has empowered some of the largest advertisers including Calvin Klein, Macy’s, Finishline, Saks Fifth Avenue, Meijer, Apartments.com, JOANN Fabrics & Crafts, Total Wine & More and agencies including 360i, McCann, iProspect, Mindshare, Spark, worldwide using data-fueled automation to drive sales online and in-store.

For more information about StitcherAds, visit www.stitcherads.com

About StitcherAds

Founded in 2009, StitcherAds is a Facebook Marketing Partner helping advertisers and agencies scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook & Instagram. Since conception, StitcherAds has empowered some of Facebook’s largest advertisers for eCommerce, retail, travel, and real estate businesses worldwide, using data-fueled automation to increase the revenue impact of their ad spend. The company works on a hybrid service model, onboarding clients from fully managed service to self-serve to ensure long-term success with their software. As the first partner to launch dynamic ads and dynamic ads for travel on Facebook, StitcherAds has been a leader in both speed and achievement in direct response innovation. For more information about StitcherAds, please go to www.stitcherads.com.

Contact: Bindi Saikia - Bindi@crenshawcomm.com