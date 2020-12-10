License Global Reveals The Influentials 2020: Top Brands of the Decade

The fourth annual report celebrates the most influential licensed brands that dominated pop culture throughout the 2010s, and highlights the brands predicted to influence the next decade.



/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- License Global magazine, the leading news publication for the licensed consumer product industry, today released the 2020 edition of “The Influentials” report, which uniquely highlights the brands that captured the spotlight of pop culture globally throughout the past 10 years and those in position to influence the business of brand licensing in the decade ahead.

Honoring brands that have undoubtedly influenced and changed how consumers communicate, shifted shopping behaviors and have spawned prolific licensed consumer product programs, the fourth annual report published by License Global features powerhouse brands such as Adidas, Grumpy Cat, Patrick Starrr, “Paw Patrol,” Rihanna, “Stranger Things,” Supreme, The Smiley Company and many more. To access and download the full report, please visit here.

Licensing programs drive pop-culture and disrupt consumer purchasing habits. Each brand featured on the 2020 The Influentials report contributes to the $292.8 billion in global sales revenue generated by licensed merchandise and services by introducing a new offering that society cannot live without. Speaking to the impact of each Influentials nominee, Amanda Cioletti, content director of License Global, said: “This year we chose to chronicle the past 10 years of the brand licensing industry and shine a light on who to watch in the upcoming decade. The Influentials report honors brands that impacted people across the globe by extending more deeply into consumers’ lives and for the brilliant ways they connect with, drive cultural conversations and engage consumers. Amid such a challenging point in history, we are pleased to also spotlight brands that have risen to the forefront and will positively shape the future of consumerism and retail.”

License Global collected nominations from its readership and thought leaders for the final report. In some categories – such as anime, social influencers and preschool content, for example – more than one brand emerged as equally crucial elements that moved the needle, affected consumer trends and altered the licensing landscape. For those categories, License Global recognized each brand for their contributions, rather than selecting one.

2010s Top Brands of the Decade include:

Adidas

Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time”

BTS

Grumpy Cat

Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games”

Social Influencers (JoJo Siwa, Ryan’s World, Bethany Mota, Patrick Starrr, and LaurDIY)

L.O.L. Surprise!

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Preschool animation (“PJ Masks,” “PAW Patrol,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Octonauts,” and “Doc McStuffins”)

UEFA Champion’s League

Netflix’s “Stranger Things”

Luxury fashion brands for the masses (Gucci, LVMH, Supreme, Off-White, and Moschino)

Marvel’s “The Avengers” franchise

Rihanna

The Kardashians

The Smiley Company

2020s Future Top Brands include:

Anime Brands (Funimation, Toei Animation’s “Dragon Ball Z,” and Crunchyroll)

J Balvin

Mobile apps (Headspace, Calm, Postmates, and DoorDash)

Disney+

Shopify

“Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”

Quick-service food (KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Cheetos)

Cause-related brands (Patagonia, Seventh Generation, REI, and Warby Parker)

Peloton

Plant-based powerhouses (Impossible and Beyond)

The NBA

Athleisure (Champion, FILA, Lululemon, and Uniqlo)

Spotify

Tesla

TikTok

Zoom

About License Global

License Global magazine, published by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter, and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which includes Festival of Licensing, Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Licensing Week Virtual and The Licensing Leadership Summit.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Festival of Licensing, Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Licensing Week Virtual and The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, License Global Daily E-News and Brand EXT. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.