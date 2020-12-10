Travel West through Wyoming

Safe Stopping Points Along The Road to Yellowstone

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As you start planning your next vacation and daydreaming about travel, a destination with wide-open spaces, room to roam and a commitment to responsible travel may be at the top of your list. Filled with valleys that turn into mountainous peaks, other-worldly hot springs and endless landscapes as far as the eye can see, the opportunities to visit Wyoming on your 2021 road trip are endless.

And while the world’s first national park may be why you plan a trip to Wyoming, it shouldn’t be the only thing on your bucket list. From kayaking between the rose-colored cliffs of Fremont Canyon to casting a fishing line on the blue-ribbon waters of the North Platte River and walking through history on the Oregon Trail, Casper, Wyoming is the perfect stopping point on The Road to Yellowstone.

“As we look ahead to 2021, the outdoors will continue to be a major draw for visitors,” said Brook Kaufman. “And with one person per every 111 acres in Wyoming, there’s plenty of room to spread out, explore and soak up everything Wyoming has to offer.”

Casper sits along Interstate 25 and is an ideal stopping point for travelers heading to Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of the state. Plus, planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park is easy when using Visit Casper’s The Road to Yellowstone trip planning kit. The free kit includes a travel guide, a Wyoming road trip itinerary with things to do and a QR code for the perfect Wyoming road trip playlist. (Order yours at www.visitcasper.com/plan-your-trip/the-road-to-yellowstone/.)

While traveling through Wyoming, be sure to add these must-do Casper activities to your list:

Take the short hike to Garden Creek Falls on Casper Mountain

Visit Register Cliff, stand in ruts left by wagons on the Oregon Trail and walk around Independence Rock

Set out on a horse-drawn wagon ride on the Oregon Trail with Historic Trails West

Rent bikes and ride the Platte River Trails in Casper or hit the miles of mountain biking trails on Casper Mountain

Book a guided fly-fishing trip with experienced guides and outfitters on the North Platte River

Stroll downtown Casper, with stops that include Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, Backwards Distilling Company, David Street Station, The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Frontier Brewing and Donells Candies

See a wooly mammoth and real T-rex at the Tate Geological Museum in Casper

Rock climb, kayak or jet ski at Fremont Canyon, one of Wyoming’s best-kept secrets

Casper, and other Wyoming destinations, are working diligently to minimize risks to keep visitors and locals safe in the Cowboy State. Travelers are encouraged to help in this effort by wearing masks, practicing good hygiene and participating in social distancing, as the health, safety and well-being of both visitors and residents remain the highest priority.

Order your free Yellowstone trip planning kit here; learn more about Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com.

