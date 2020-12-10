Screenless Display Market Growth Registering at 29.9% CAGR - Global Technology Updates
Rising disposable income supplemented with increasing awareness and acceptance of advanced technologies are the major factors driving.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global screenless display market is segmented into type of technology, application, vertical and geography. Based on technology type, the market is segmented into visual image, retinal display and synaptic interface. In 2014, visual image segment dominated the market with approximately 86% share in terms of revenue. The other two technologies are in their nascent stage of adoption. However, these technologies are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing research in the field of retinal display and synaptic interface.
The global market is expected to garner $5.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 29.9% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, owing to early adoption of technology and associated applications such as heads-up display (HUD) and head-mounted display (HMD). Asia-Pacific would witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to an increased awareness and adoption of screenless display devices across different industry verticals.
Download Free Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/476
Based on application, the report segments the market into holographic projections, head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display and others (HUD). Holographic projections segment dominates the market, accounting for nearly 53% of the market share in 2014, owing to their applications in numerous industries, including healthcare, consumer electronics and entertainment. Smart phones enabled with holographic display would be one of the major milestones of this technology. Head-mounted displays, especially helmet-mounted displays, are mainly used in the defense and aerospace sectors across the developed regions, and are witnessing increased adoption in the developing regions as well. HUDs are majorly used in automotive sectors, primarily for enhanced display in the high-end luxury cars; and the aerospace sector.
Based on verticals, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics and others. In 2014, aerospace & defense was the highest revenue-generating segment of the market in terms of revenue. However, the highest growth is witnessed in consumer electronics vertical, anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/screenless-display-market
The global screenless display market has been analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2014, North America dominated the screenless display market, accounting for 37.9% of the overall market revenue, followed by Europe.
The report highlights the competitive scenario of the globalscreenless display market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the key organic and inorganic strategies adopted by leading market players to sustain the market competition. Several companies have adopted product launch and expansion as their key growth strategies to improve their market foothold and enhance their product portfolio. The key companies profiled in the report, includes Google, Inc., Avegant, Displair, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synaptic Incorporated, Esterline Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., EON Reality Inc., MicroVision, Inc. and RealView Imaging Ltd.
Enquire More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/476
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn