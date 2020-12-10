InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring Fintech and Financial Media Expert Ian Rosen

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Ian Rosen, fintech and financial media expert. Rosen is former CEO of StockTwits.com, co-founder of Even Financial and former general manager of MarketWatch.

Throughout the interview, Rosen discussed business model changes that media companies must make in order to ensure their success going forward.

“I think historically most media companies built a content product, and that content was handed off to a different division to be monetized. That monetization could only happen without touching or thinking about or working with the content production group,” he said. “Instead, I think there’s a partnership that needs to be in play. That partnership will align the needs of the user or the reader and their demographic characteristics with ways that the reader or user can pay for that good content. So, the main thing that needs to change is an attitude of partnership between editorial and monetization.”

“The second thing, which goes hand-in-hand with that, is capital and the ability to upscale the organization, so it’s not dependent on third party ad-tech infrastructure to hand them dollars that are bigger than the dollars they handed them last year. Instead, they need to acquire the skills to generate those dollars themselves. Many organizations are just learning how to do that.”

Rosen offered a continued positive outlook for business and the economy in 2021, provided production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines happen as planned.

“The market on an overall basis has done well, but a lot of people are suffering. I think the largest companies, primarily technology companies and retailers, have benefitted, because they have been allowed to stay open and from people’s ability to shop online. How many small businesses were closed when Walmart was open? How many were closed when Amazon is still open for shopping?”

“I do believe that there’s a huge pent up demand,” Rosen said. “It was reflected in the numbers for retail spending around Black Friday. A lot of people are staying home, and to the extent they’re still working, they’re saving money. They’re not spending on the things they usually spend on. When we’re all allowed to go back out normally, there’s going to be a heck of a lot of vacations booked and travel done and meals eaten in restaurants and drinks in bars. I think 2021 is going to look fantastic, if we get a vaccine.”

Rosen added that an expanding trend of personal empowerment will provide more opportunities for current and future investors than were available to previous generations.

“There’s a growing empowerment happening among people that’s affecting the investing market and the financial media market. There’s a growing desire to learn how to do things on your own, and that’s a good thing,” Rosen said. “I think to the extent that the financial media industry and the financial technology industry are helping to support and empower that trend in positive ways, then we’re all going to look forward to a much better financial life than our parents and grandparents had when they were reliant on more traditional and more limited options.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and fintech and financial media expert Ian Rosen in exploring the continuing evolution of financial technology, advertising and commerce, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com

