ConnectALL Is Named DevOps Dozen Finalist in the Value Stream Management Category

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced it has been named to the list of finalists for the DevOps Dozen Value Stream Management category. Only five firms were so honored.



This award comes on the heels of a strong year of rapid growth for ConnectALL, with 21 code releases and the debut of several adapters and enhancements, including the Universal Adapter, the Value Stream Visualizer, and Value Stream Insights and Analytics. The firm was also honored with recognition by vendors, analysts and industry peers.

“Being a DevOps Dozen finalist further confirms we are meeting our goal of providing a robust framework to give business leaders and their teams visibility into, and metrics-based reporting about, their value stream and related activities,” said ConnectALL COO Lance Knight. “It caps off a year in which we made a significant pivot and executed a strategic plan to accelerate our products and services into the future. While many other technology firms merely survived 2020, we thrived.”

Achieving a Pinnacle of Acclaim

Although ConnectALL has received considerable praise throughout 2020, the highlights of its achievements were recognition by SD Times, Forrester and Gartner.

SD Times 100 Best in Show, Value Stream Management Category, 2019 & 2020

The SD Times 100 recognizes the top innovators and leaders in the software development industry. ConnectALL’s Best in Show placement underscored the value of its groundbreaking integration platform as an essential contributor to DevOps success.

Forrester Wave: A Strong Performer Among Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020

For the first time, ConnectALL was included in the Forrester Wave for Value Stream Management Solutions. ConnectALL was ranked a Strong Performer in Tool Integration/Interoperability and received a perfect 5.0 — the only solution provider to achieve such a score.

Gartner, Inc.: Representative Vendor Status in DevOps Value Stream Management, 2020

ConnectALL was also recognized by analyst firm Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the "Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms" report. ConnectALL received recognition for its Value Stream Management Solution, which is composed of the Value Stream Integration Platform and Value Stream Insights.

A Year of Momentous Initiatives

ConnectALL’s development activity included new solutions and tools as well as significant software releases/enhancements, making the firm a standout among its peers.

New User Interface

In June, ConnectALL debuted a brand-new, more efficient interface that offered a streamlined navigation bar, a new visual layout, a new dashboard page, an Activity Monitor with a snapshot of real-time synchronization activity, and more.

Value Stream Visualizer

In April, ConnectALL revealed the Value Stream Visualizer. This powerful visualization tool generates an interactive diagram that traces the path of each integration mapped within ConnectALL, as well as additional elements and connections – such as manual steps, paper/physical artifacts, customers, and suppliers – to fully map and provide real-time visibility of the entire software value stream.

Value Stream Insights and Analytics

In November, ConnectALL announced support for Value Stream Insights and Analytics, which provided support for flow metrics and more. Value Stream Insights is a customizable, packaged framework of metrics, analytics, and visualizations designed accelerate the flow of business value throughout the software value stream. Value Stream Analytics is a vast collection of metrics visualizations that completely map the complex feedback loops generated by value stream activities. This extensive solution also included the Insights Adapter and Insights Data Model (released in September) as well as the availability of expert support services.

Insights Adapter

This fall marked the release of the Insights Adapter, which creates and populates the Insights Data Model for the purposes of the various dashboards in Insights Analytics. (The Insights Data Model stores important data items needed for the metrics dashboard.)

Universal Adapter

Earlier in the year, ConnectALL’s Universal Adapter reached patent pending status. The Universal Adapter enables bi-directional synchronization of information, automation of release-cycle triggers and comprehensive data capture and reporting between an infinite number of software tools.

“Even though 2020 was whirlwind year for us, it was truly exhilarating,” said Knight. “We look forward to leading the field in value stream management through continued innovation and excellence.”

About ConnectALL

ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL’s services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL’s value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as Best in Show in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a leader in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.

