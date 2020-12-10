PCA Announces New COO, Industry Veteran Robert DiStefano

DiStefano was the founder and CEO of Management Resources Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates (PCA), a leading boutique provider of maintenance, inventory and change management solutions, today announced that Robert S. DiStefano has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer, reporting to PCA founder and CEO Richard A. DeFazio.



“I am honored to have Bob join our team. It is truly a rare opportunity to add someone of Bob’s experience and stature,” said Dick DeFazio. “Achieving lasting reliability improvements has always been about people. With his 42 years of experience, Bob will help our clients drive change through coaching and mentoring at the highest levels.”

DiStefano is a life-long maintenance and reliability professional best known for his work helping top executives plan, execute and navigate the pitfalls of enterprise-wide transformation of physical asset management practices. He was the founder and former CEO of Management Resources Group, Inc. (MRG), as well as a Vice President at Emerson Process Management after his sale to the firm in 2014.

DiStefano comes out of retirement to join PCA. With DeFazio and DiStefano’s collaboration, the asset management and reliability industry gains impressive expertise from two long-tenured executives. With integrity, ethics and trust as common core principles, the pair will continue building upon PCA’s exceptional company culture and client network and focus on helping executive leaders achieve lasting performance improvement.

“I am looking forward to contributing to leadership at PCA and revitalizing my participation in the reliability community,” shared DiStefano. “PCA’s longevity is remarkable to me and attests to the company’s integrity, ethics and trustworthiness. These principles and great business results have enabled PCA to build a fantastic client base. Joining Dick and PCA is an opportunity I could not pass up!”

About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.

Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability “best practice” support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Inventory and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA’s solutions and services, please visit www.pcaconsulting.com.

