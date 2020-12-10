Industry 4.0 Market Size Growth Will Reach USD 210 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report, the global Industry 4.0 Market was estimated at USD 70 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 210 Billion by 2026. The global Industry 4.0 Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Industry 4.0 Market By Technology [Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing], By End-User (Energy & Power, Aerospace, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries. The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs a huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering market growth.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Key Segments: Industry 4.0 Market

By technology, the IoT segment dominates the global industry 4.0 market during the study timeframe

IoT is gaining popularity among several manufacturing industries, as technology enhances the efficiency of industrial production processes. The industrial gears connected with wireless technology, sensors, and data processing equipment would help industries to optimize the production rate, determine equipment’s real-time state, locate possible malfunctioning within the equipment, and organize proximity schedules for servicing & repairing of gears. The rising trend for remotely handling the industrial manufacturing processes, especially under adverse conditions such as mining and submerged oil extraction sectors, is the leading factor for the growing adoption of IoT, which in turn propels the global industry 4.0 market.

Top Market Players

General Electric

Google

AIBrain

General Vision

Microsoft

Siemens

Amazon Web Services

Mitsubishi

FANUC

Cisco

HP

Yaskawa

SAP

KUKA

Intel

ABB

Stratasys

Ansys

IBM

Global Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

3D Printing

Global Industry 4.0 Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Logistics

Automotive

Others

The global industry 4.0 market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global industry 4.0 industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different technologies, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “Industry 4.0 Market By Technology [Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing], By End-User (Energy & Power, Aerospace, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Regional Analysis: Industry 4.0 Market

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing remarkable growth for the industry 4.0 market during 2020–2026

The majority of the leading companies have established their manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rapid technological advancement and relatively moderate investment for setting up a plant. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries within the region that are widely adopting robotics and wireless technology in production industries, thereby flourishing the Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market.

Key Questions Explained in this Report:

What is industry 4.0 called? How does industry 4.0 affect industry? Why is industry 4.0 needed? How Industry 4.0 transforms the waste sector? When will industry 4.0 reach the market? Which industry branches are suitable for industry 4.0 development? How Industry 4.0 transforms the waste sector?

