Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Newly Elected Executive Advisory Board

Community Health Systems Also Joins Customer Advisory Board as IDSA Closes Year with New Resources for Reducing Risk Through Identity-Centric Security Strategies

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, today announced the appointment of its 2021/2022 Executive Advisory Board (EAB), as well as the expansion of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The EAB is composed of eight elected industry leaders, now including Atos and BeyondTrust, who provide oversight and organizational direction for executing the mission, goals, policies, and programs of the IDSA.



IDSA Executive Advisory Board members:

Atos - Allen Moffett, Global IAM Program Lead and CTO

BeyondTrust - Morey Haber, CTO and CISO

CyberArk - Adam Bosnian, EVP Global Business Development

Okta - Stephen Lee, VP Technical Strategy and Partnerships

Optiv - Julie Talbot-Hubbard, SVP Cyber Protection and Identity

Ping Identity - Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor

SailPoint - Lori Robinson, Senior Director of Product and Market Strategy

VMware - Doris Yang, Senior Director of Product Management

“The pandemic has created a fundamental change in how organizations conduct business — with both a significant shift to remote work, and an increase in online transactions. This has put a spotlight on identity security and the risks associated with inadequate processes and technologies,” said Julie Talbot-Hubbard, senior vice president of cyber protection and identity for Optiv. “CISOs need to consider identity a major pillar of their security strategies. In the coming year, the IDSA and its members will continue to collaborate on forward-thinking, identity-centric security best practices while addressing current issues like Zero Trust and the expanded remote workforce. Specialized IDSA technical working groups will also explore emerging areas including customer identity and access management, artificial intelligence, and DevSecOps.”

The IDSA CAB, which provides a user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA has also expanded. Scott Breece, VP and CISO of Community Health Systems, has joined the group of thought leaders and advocates for identity-centric security approaches.

IDSA Customer Advisory Board members:

Eric Anderson, Director, Enterprise Security, Adobe

Scott Breece, VP and CISO, Community Health Systems

James Carder, CSO and VP of Labs, LogRhythm

Carlos Garcia, Senior Principal Architect, Office of CIO, Optum

Den Jones, Senior Director of Enterprise Security, Cisco

Tom Malta, Head of Identity and Access Management, Navy Federal Credit Union

Clint Maples, CISO, Robert Half

Narendra Patlolla, Director, Corporate Technology and Security, Red Ventures

Key 2020 IDSA Research and Guidance

Identity Defined Security Outcomes and Approaches - A newly expanded library designed to help organizations make sense of the complex identity and security landscape by focusing on desired outcomes and how they can be achieved. The Library also maps to the NIST Cybersecurity 1.1 Framework and special publications, including 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture, and 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines, providing identity-centric implementation guidance to address NIST recommendations.

- A newly expanded library designed to help organizations make sense of the complex identity and security landscape by focusing on desired outcomes and how they can be achieved. The Library also maps to the NIST Cybersecurity 1.1 Framework and special publications, including 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture, and 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines, providing identity-centric implementation guidance to address NIST recommendations. How Forward-Thinking Enterprises Are Preventing Breaches - A research report which found identity-related breaches to be ubiquitous, with 79% having had an identity-related breach within the past two years.

- A research report which found identity-related breaches to be ubiquitous, with 79% having had an identity-related breach within the past two years. Securing the Remote Workforce Through Identity-Centric Security - Guidance on addressing a variety of remote work challenges associated with stay-at-home orders tied to the pandemic.



About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.

Follow the IDSA

Join the Community: https://forum.idsalliance.org/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/idsalliance

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/identity-defined-security-alliance/

Blog: https://www.idsalliance.org/blog/

Contacts Industry Contact: Identity Defined Security Alliance Julie Smith, 303-324-3159 julie@idsalliance.org