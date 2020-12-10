Kyligence Announces Connector in Tableau Extension Gallery

Tableau Connector for Kyligence Enables Sub-Second Query Response Times for Tableau Dashboards and Applications on Very Large Cloud Datasets

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , founded by the originators of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented Kyligence Cloud, today announced the general availability of the Tableau Connector for Kyligence. The connector enables Tableau customers to concurrently analyze very large datasets with sub-second response times from cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft.

The Tableau Connector for Kyligence provides Tableau users transparent access to the Kyligence high-speed AI-augmented, intelligent precomputation layer that enables much greater scale, performance, and concurrency for their BI and machine learning tasks. Kyligence Cloud sits between the leading data platforms – data warehouses, data lakes, cloud storage – and Tableau dashboards and reports. By intelligently caching precomputed query results in the Kyligence Cloud, back end data platforms are used much more efficiently.

“Kyligence uses machine learning to improve both sides of the analytics equation,” said Kyligence Co-founder and CEO Luke Han. “For modern cloud data platforms, Kyligence provides vastly superior performance and concurrency by serving precomputed result sets, thereby offloading back end systems. For Tableau users, Kyligence provides orders of magnitude faster queries on much bigger datasets.”

Kyligence Cloud features a unified semantic layer that provides transparent security and row-level, column-level, and table-level access controls of back end data. The connector also provides significant SQL grammar and function compatibilities and can be easily deployed without requiring additional data engineering. Tableau users can now Live Connect to petabytes of data with previously unattainable performance.

“Kyligence provides an elegant solution to the chronic problem of scaling cloud analytics for large numbers of concurrent users,” said Brian Matsubara, RVP of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “Kyligence enables Tableau customers to enjoy a significant performance boost even as they tackle larger – and in the end, more valuable – datasets.”

The Kyligence Connector for Tableau is easy to download and install from the Tableau Extension Gallery. Users can simply place the connector in Tableau’s connector directory, install the Kyligence ODBC Driver, and start using Kyligence Cloud in both private (on-prem) and public clouds.

To leverage the Kyligence connector, visit Tableau Extension Gallery. The connector is compatible with both Kyligence Enterprise and Kyligence Cloud.