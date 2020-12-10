LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Austin Market

/EIN News/ -- JARRELL, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of a new community in the Austin, Texas market, Stonebridge Crossing . This new community offers homebuyers stunning new homes in a premier location starting in the low-$200s.



Stonebridge Crossing is conveniently located off I-35, north of Austin, in the charming town of Jarrell. This new community is ideally situated near major employers, local schools, and great shopping and dining opportunities. Additionally, residents of this new community will enjoy access to incredible neighborhood amenities. Inside Stonebridge Crossing, homebuyers will soon enjoy a new community park with a children’s playground, a covered picnic pavilion with barbeque grills, plenty of open green space, walking trails and a dog park for furry family members.

LGI Homes is constructing five of their most popular one- and two-story floor plans in this community. Homes at Stonebridge Crossing will range in size from 1,428 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. Every new home at Stonebridge Crossing comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Interior upgrades include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled door opener installed and much more.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are available in this premier new community. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 382-7082 ext 927 or visit LGIHomes.com/StonebridgeCrossing . To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Stonebridge Crossing information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

