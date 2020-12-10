PUBLIC NOTICE –CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR OPENING HOURS
SAMOA, December 10 - SAMOA IMMIGRATION DIVISION; Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet
The public is hereby advised that Samoa Immigration Office will open to the public during the holidays on the following dates and time;
Tuesday 29/12/2020 to Thursday 31/12/2020
Time: 9.00AM – 12.00 PM
Our office will resume normal working hours on Monday 04 January 2021.
For more information please contact;
• Siaopo Mobile; 7712166
• Paul Ah Kuoi Mobile; 7782977
• Talifaia Faatonu Mobile; 7750070.
Thank you,
Agafili Shem Leo – Chief Executive Officer
Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet.December 10, 2020