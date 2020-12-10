PUBLIC NOTICE –CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR OPENING HOURS

SAMOA, December 10 - SAMOA IMMIGRATION DIVISION; Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet

The public is hereby advised that Samoa Immigration Office will open to the public during the holidays on the following dates and time;

Tuesday 29/12/2020 to Thursday 31/12/2020

Time: 9.00AM – 12.00 PM

Our office will resume normal working hours on Monday 04 January 2021.

For more information please contact;

• Siaopo Mobile; 7712166

• Paul Ah Kuoi Mobile; 7782977

• Talifaia Faatonu Mobile; 7750070.

Thank you,

Agafili Shem Leo – Chief Executive Officer

Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

December 10, 2020