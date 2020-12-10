Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE; ROAD CLOSURE

SAMOA, December 10 - The public is hereby advised that the Main Road from the Tamaligi Intersection, (EFKS Church and Ioane Viliamu Building) to the Savalalo Intersection, (infront of Flea Market opposite ASCO Motors) will close from 6:00pm to 10:00pm Friday 11th December 2020.

Ma le faaaloalo tele

Coordinating Committee

FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2020

December 10, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE; ROAD CLOSURE

