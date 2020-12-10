Clever Leaves Successfully Delivers First Shipment of EU GMP certified Cannabis derived Pharmaceuticals from Colombia to Germany

Clever Leaves expands global capabilities and development of market specific pharmaceutical products

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves (“Clever Leaves”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announced it has successfully delivered the first shipment of EU GMP certified cannabis standardized extract from Colombia to Germany, imported by their distribution partner Paesel + Lorei GmbH & Co. KG. (“P&L”). To available knowledge, this is the first legal shipment of an EU GMP certified pharmaceutical controlled substance from Colombia to Germany.



The shipment contained an initial sample of Clever Leaves standardized cannabis high CBD extract manufactured under EU-GMP certification with more than 0.2% of THC, which makes it a controlled substance in Colombia and Germany, and is expected to be available in the German market in 2021. Clever Leaves partnered with P&L, an international provider of outsourcing services and a developer of special distribution solutions specializing in the pharmaceutical industry, for the execution of the international shipment.

Germany is one of Europe’s largest cannabis markets and has shown to be one of the leading international revenue opportunities for global cannabis producers. With strict quality standards and EU GMP certification requirements, the German regulatory approach focuses on developing a quality and safe market for cannabis-derived medical products in the country. Clever Leaves, in compliance with all cannabis regulations in the countries served, has successfully imported to 14 countries on 5 continents.

“The shipment demonstrates our execution on the pipeline from Colombia to an incredibly important market, Germany, Europe’s largest cannabis market and one of the most influential pharmaceutical markets in the world,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “Our ability to develop and deliver market leading products opens doors, not only for Clever Leaves, but also to improve the quality of life and care for patients in need of these products.”

“We are delighted to cooperate with Clever Leaves´ multi-national team and to facilitate their entrance of the German market with their products,” said Dr. Anne Pfitzner, Managing Director of Paesel + Lorei.

Clever Leaves boasts multiple international certifications including a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by INVIMA; Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification; and European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification.

Clever Leaves was also recently in the news when they announced a potential business combination with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”), pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the combined company is anticipated to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CLVR".

About Clever Leaves International Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. SAMA’s sponsor is an affiliate of Schultze Asset Management, LP, an alternative investment management firm founded in 1998 that focuses on distressed, special situation and event-driven securities and has invested over $3.2 billion since inception with a notable track-record through its active investment strategy. SAMA itself is backed by an experienced team of operators and investors with a successful track-record of creating material value in public and private companies.

About Paesel + Lorei GmbH & Co. KG.

Paesel & Lorei is specialised service provider for tailor-made solutions in the pharmaceutical industry along the value chain. The company optimizes processes and ensures demanding, high level logistics services. Whether as a pre-wholesaler, logistics provider, distributor or whether handling narcotics or promotional materials – the company acts as the “extended workbench” of their customers. The company is esteemed for high-quality, reliable and customer-orientated logistical solutions.

