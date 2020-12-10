CLA Launches Professional Service Organizations Industry Group

CLA offers seamless integrated capabilities to help professional service organizations create and identify new opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA has launched new service offerings designed to assist professional service organizations (PSOs) with seamless integrated capabilities. This PSO group will include a mix of industry segments, including law firms, architects/engineers, real estate brokers, insurance agents, staffing companies, marketing agencies, and more. The goal of this new PSO group is to help support business owners and leaders so that those owners and leaders can focus on organizational growth and elevation.

“Our industry team has been developed to meet the specific complexities professional service organizations face,” said Randie Dial, managing principal, professional service organizations industry. “As a professional service organization itself, CLA is well-positioned to bring focused strategy and experience for these entities and their professionals.”

With this deep industry strategy and experience, CLA’s goal is to help professional service organizations thrive. This group will present new opportunities for professional service organizations to help shift processes and efficiencies.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

