MSP GURU and Innovative Employee Solutions Announce Partnership to Provide Contingent Workforce Management Solutions
MSP GURU, a global leader of consulting services, announces the addition of Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) to its partner relationships.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU, a global leader in managed service provider consulting services for the non-employee workforce, today announced IES as their exclusive North American payroll services partner. The partnership supports MSP GURU' North American clients with scalable contingent workforce solutions for payrolling, IC compliance, human cloud, and recruiter back-office support services.
"Clients are asking for trusted partners – and IES brings more than a 45-year history of building successful relationships based on trust and ethical industry standards," said MSP GURU Founder David Ballew. "Our team is both grateful and excited to work with like-minded professionals towards a common goal – REAL PEOPLE with REAL FEELINGS, delivering REAL INNOVATION.
"MSP GURU helps clients solve complex workforce challenges," said Kara Hertzog, President at IES. "Through our partnership, we are excited to apply our flexible, consultative and technology-driven solutions and collectively solve the pressing challenges of today’s evolving workforce.”
About MSP GURU ®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top analytical and creative industry leaders in talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 30 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at www.msp-guru.com.
About IES Innovative Employee Solutions
Founded in 1974, IES is a leading provider of contingent workforce solutions, specializing in Payrolling and Independent Contractor Compliance services. We serve as the Employer of Record for thousands of employers and recruiters globally, offering outsourced solutions that help companies save time and administrative costs while mitigating worker misclassification risks across industries that include IT, Software, Defense, Media, Finance, and Staffing and Recruitment. Visit us at www.innovativeemployeesolutions.com.
For more information or to schedule an interview with MSP GURU, please contact: Sue Copping, Media Director – copping@msp-guru.com
For more information or to schedule an interview with IES, please contact: Danielle Itani, Director of Marketing – ditani@innovative-es.com
Sue Copping
MSP GURU Media Director
+44 20 3966 0043
copping@msp-guru.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn