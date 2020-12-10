Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Growth Projections by 2027: Latest Developments
The extensive R&D and several advantages of this technology have provided opportunities in healthcare and automotive marketsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of portable electronic devices, impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, rise in application for healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies are some of the factors that drive market. However, high cost of these chips restrains the market growth. Moreover, growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) globally is expected to provide new opportunities for the players operating in the market.
The global embedded die packaging technology market was valued at $26 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $68 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2023. The embedded die in IC package substrate segment contributed nearly 47% share to the global market in 2016.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2267
In 2016, embedded die in IC package substrate is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to its wide-scale adoption for DCDC converters and camera modules used in smartphones.
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor, owing to the market contribution of countries, such as China, Japan, and Taiwan, which claim most of the share of the overall semiconductor market globally. High population base and rise in demand for portable electronics industry boost the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.
Access Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/embedded-die-packaging-technology-market
Consumer electronics and IT & Telecommunication segments collectively dominated with over 60% share in 2016. The use of embedded die packaging technology in consumer electronics is attributed to the rapid growth of wireless portable electronics devices in smartphones and other mobile devices.
In 2016, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific accounted for over half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position, owing to the presence of the developing countries, high growth in IT & telecommunication sector, well-established semiconductor market, government initiatives, and rise in trend of IoT.
Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2267
The major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, ASE Group, AT & S, General Electric, Infineon, Fujikura, MicroSemi, TDK-Epcos, and Schweizer.
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn