Electric Ships Market to Reach USD 10.82 Billion by 2027; Development of Consortiums to Develop Novel Vessels will Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the electric ships market report are Kongsberg (Norway), Leclanche (Switzerland), Corvus Energy (Canada), Echandia Marine AB (Sweden), Siemens (Germany), Vard (part of Fincantieri SpA) (Norway), Norwegian Electric Systems (Norway), General Dynamics Electric Boat (U.S.), Other key players and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric ships market is set to gain impetus from the rising collaborative efforts between numerous prominent manufacturers. Seven Japanese companies, for instance, created a consortium called e5. It would help in commercializing and developing all-electric zero-emission vessels in the next two years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Electric Ships Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Source (Fully Electric, Hybrid), By Power Output (Less than 75 kW, 75-745 kW, 746-7560 kW, More than 7560 kW), By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel, Defense Vessel), By Level of Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the electric ships market size was USD 5.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Disturbances in Supply of Raw Materials for Batteries to Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and investors to delay their fundings for unique programs, such as autonomous vessel operations. Also, disturbance in the supply of materials for battery systems is a major concern for several manufacturers. Most of the raw materials, such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium are imported from Japan and China. But, these countries are under complete lockdown amid the pandemic. We will help you better understand the current situation to look out for important investment areas.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/electric-ships-market-104444





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Electric Ships Market are:

Kongsberg (Norway)

Leclanche (Switzerland)

Corvus Energy (Canada)

Echandia Marine AB (Sweden)

Siemens (Germany)

Vard (part of Fincantieri SpA) (Norway)

Norwegian Electric Systems (Norway)

General Dynamics Electric Boat (U.S.)

MAN Energy Solutions SE (Germany)

Wartsila (Finland)

Schottel Group (Germany)

Anglo Belgian Corporation NV (Belgium)

Eco Marine Power (Japan)

Akasol AG (Germany)





How Did Our Analysts Develop This Report?

Our highly skilled analysts have conducted thorough secondary research to gather data on the market. Various sources, such as Global Firepower, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), SEC filings, International Maritime Organization (IMO), investor presentations, BusinessWeek, and certified publications were referred to for collecting and identifying information about the demand for electric ships in the market globally.





Drivers & Restraints

Implementation of Various Regulations to Surge Demand

The International Maritime Organization deployed the global Sulphur cap in January 2020. Under this rule, ships would require low Sulphur fuels to operate outside the emission control areas (ECAs). As compared to the previous limit of 3.5% or less, ships should use fuels with Sulphur content of 0.5% or less this year. Also, the uncertainties regarding the availability of compliant fuels would also accelerate the electric ships market growth in the coming years. However, the adoption of electric vehicles may decline because of the current battery technology that requires a large amount of energy.





Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/electric-ships-market-104444





Segment

Hybrid Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Ability to Reduce Fuel Consumption

Based on a power source, the hybrid segment earned 81.25% in terms of the electric ships market share and dominated in 2019. Hybrid technology is capable of reducing fuel consumption by approximately 20%. It also lowers around 15% of carbon dioxide emissions from ships. Additionally, environmental sustainability and reduced risk of failure would drive the demand for hybrid electric ships.





Regional Analysis

Increasing Government Initiatives to Spur Growth in Europe

Geographically, in 2019, Europe generated USD 1.93 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain at the forefront backed by the rising government initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric ships. Also, the increasing awareness programs about the harmful effects of maritime emissions, especially in Hamburg and Rotterdam would boost growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly because of the ongoing regulatory developments in China and Japan, such as the global Sulphur cap to enhance electrification in large-sized vessels. In North America, the rising usage of all-electric vessels, such as USS Zumwalt by the U.S. Navy is set to augment growth.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Winning New Contracts from Renowned Firms to Compete in Market

The market for electric ships houses a large number of reputed companies that are focusing on bagging new orders and signing contracts with government bodies and other firms to either deliver their in-house products or co-develop novel electric ships.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 : Hyundai Motors partnered up with Vinssen, a start-up based in Korea to develop a new vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells by December 2021. Vinssen will supply 95kW hydrogen fuel cells. If the eco-friendly ship reaches the expected level in terms of performance, it will be produced on a large scale.

: Hyundai Motors partnered up with Vinssen, a start-up based in Korea to develop a new vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells by December 2021. Vinssen will supply 95kW hydrogen fuel cells. If the eco-friendly ship reaches the expected level in terms of performance, it will be produced on a large scale. September 2020: Holland Ship Electric selected Corvus Energy to deliver lithium-ion battery-based energy storage systems (ESS). They are meant for five new all-electric ferries developed by Holland Shipyards Group for GVB, the municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-ships-market-104444

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Electric Ships Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Source Fully Electric Hybrid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Output Less than 75 kW 75-745 kW 745-7560 kW More than 7560 kW Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vessel Type Commercial Vessel Defense Vessel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Autonomy Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-ships-market-104444





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Marine Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ship Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Chemical Tankers, Support Vessels, Ferries and Passenger Ships, and Others), By Capacity, By Fuel (Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, Marine Diesel Oil, Marine Gas Oil, LNG, and Others), By Speed (High Speed, Medium Speed, and Low Speed), By Stroke and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Integrated Bridge System Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel: Bulk Carriers, Cruise Ships, Dry Cargo, Gas Tankers, Ro-Ro Ships, Dredgers, and others), and Defense Vessel: Aircraft Carriers, Amphibious Ships, Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes Among and Others) By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Subsystem (INS, VDR, AWOS, and AIS), By End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: