/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee

Zug/Geneva, Switzerland – December 10, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has appointed Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz and Cristina Dolan to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including cybersecurity, IoT, blockchain, and information technology.

Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz is the CEO and founder of Maqueveq & Co, a strategic and corporate advisory company focused on digital asset investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is also the founder of the spin-off DTCODE, a company dedicated to technology innovations using blockchain through collaborative R&D and has represented the Blockchain Research Institute in Hispanic America & Spain. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is a board member of Olidata S.p.A (Italy) and alternate board member of UNO Pensión Fund Administrator Company (Chile). Additionally, she advises leaders of public and private companies for the implementation of blockchain technologies and is the host of TXSWorld, a TXS Radio program focused on science & technology in Europe. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz currently leads the Chilean chapter of the 30% Club, a global initiative focused on increasing women’s participation on the boards of listed corporations.

Throughout her career Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz has been a valuable collaborator of prestigious global organizations including The World Bank, Interamerican Development Bank, Government of Chile, Chilean Association of Mutual Funds, North American Chamber of Commerce in Chile, and AmericaEconomía magazine. And has been invited to speak as a guest blockchain lecturer at some of the most prestigious universities in Latin America and Europe.

Cristina Dolan is an engineer, entrepreneur and CEO of InsideChains, a company focused on building solutions and growing businesses utilizing data, blockchain, cyber security and risk quantification, FIDO2, AI, IoT, telematics and serverless cloud architectures for new digitally transformative fintech, insurtech and mobility offerings. She is a co-founder of Additum.es, an award winning European ‘Value Based Healthcare’ utilizing data to improve patient outcomes. Other connected data driven entities she co-founded include an insurance marketplace that initially offered blockchain insurance and an open investing platform. In addition to being an MIT Media Lab alumna, engineer and Internet pioneer, she has over two decades of experience building transformational data enabled businesses and products in FinTech, InsurTech, Media, Telecom and Healthtech verticals. She was a co-founder of OneMain.com, which grew to be the 10th largest ISP after a very successful IPO followed by a strategic acquisition by Earthlink.

Formerly, Ms. Dolan held executive roles at Disney, Hearst, IBM and Oracle. She is a member of Forbes Technology Council and the Vice Chair and former Chair of the MIT Enterprise Forum in New York. The award-winning student competition she founded, Dream it. Code it. Win it., was the subject of her TEDx Talk, Just Solve It. She earned a Master’s Degree from the MIT Media Lab and holds a Master of Computer Science and Bachelors of Electrical Engineering with concentrations in Computer Science, Data Communications and Business.

“I am pleased to welcome Maria Pia and Christina to our Advisory Board and look forward to their valuable input and wide counsel. I am confident that their extensive experience in cybersecurity and implementation of blockchain technologies will be very valuable to our efforts of deploying our services, increasing our client base, and expanding our footprint worldwide,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO.

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .



