Molnupiravir blocks COVID progress within 24 hours
Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours. VulcanChem.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, led by Dr. Richard Plemper, found treating a SARS-CoV-2 infection with a new antiviral drug, MK-4482/EIDD-2801 or Molnupiravir, completely suppresses virus transmission within 24 hours. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral drug that was originally developed for the treatment of influenza. MK-4482/EIDD-2801 consists of the nucleoside analog N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC). Molnupiravir has been evaluated against coronaviruses (CoVs) including SARS-1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.
In the study published in Nature Microbiology, the research team repurposed MK-4482/EIDD-2801 against SARS-CoV-2 and used a ferret model to test the effect of the drug on halting virus spread. The researchers infected ferrets with SARS-CoV-2 and initiated treatment with MK-4482/EIDD-2801 when the animals started to shed virus from the nose. When they co-housed those infected and then treated source animals with untreated contact ferrets in the same cage, none of the contacts became infected. "We believe that ferrets are a relevant transmission model because they easily spread SARS-CoV-2, but for the most part they do not develop a serious disease, which is very similar to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in young adults," he said. Dr. Robert Cox, a postdoctoral fellow in the research group and co-lead author of the study.
If this ferret-based data is translated into humans, Covid-19 patients treated with the drug could become non-infectious within 24 hours of starting treatment. Molnupiravir is currently in advanced phase II / III clinical trials. It is being tested in three different doses every 12 hours for five days in patients with SARS-CoV-2. This is significant as interrupting community transmission of covid-19 until mass vaccination is available is paramount to mitigating the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic, scientists said.
Molnupiravir is the isopropylester prodrug of [N4-hydroxycytidine]. With improved oral bioavailability in non-human primates, it is hydrolyzed in vivo, and distributes into tissues where it becomes the active 5’-triphosphate form. The active drug incorporates into the genome of RNA viruses, leading to an accumulation of mutations known as viral error catastrophe. Recent studies have shown EIDD-2801 inhibits replication of human and bat coronaviruses, in mice and human airway epithelial cells. Other related compounds include Beta-D-N4-Hydroxycytidine, Sonidegib, Enasidenib, etc.
