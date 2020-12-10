EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES LISTING ON THE CSE

Investment and corporate advisory firm Shape Capital is pleased to announce the successful listing of EYEFI Group Technologies Inc

NEW YORK, NYC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment and corporate advisory firm Shape Capital is pleased to announce the successful listing of EYEFI Group Technologies Inc (“EYEFi”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange “CSE” under the symbol CSE: EGTI.

EYEfi (https://www.eyefigroup.com) is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices. EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering.

EYEfi products are used in real-world applications for situation awareness and asset management of government and large commercial infrastructure assets including waste and drain management, bush fire detection, automated incident management and response, to name a few.

EYEfi has a worldwide patent portfolio and has also successfully commercialized its products via signed agreements with large multinational Channel Partners, Fujitsu and Telstra.

Shape Capital arranged a financing from accredited investors prior to EYEFi’s listing on the CSE. “Listing Australian companies on the CSE provides Australian companies with a great launch pad into North America to gain market exposure, access to new investors and help create shareholder value, said Anoosh Manzoori, CEO of Shape Capital.”

EYEFi plans to expand business partnerships in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, with the aim to become a leading provider of intelligence gathering and situational awareness technology to government and industry customers.

-END-

About Shape Capital

Shape Capital is an investment and corporate advisory firm that positions, prepares and shapes clients for specific events, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings and IPOs. As an independent advisory firm, Shape Capital advises private and public companies and has extensive experience in cross-boarder transactions with a strong focus on the technology sector. Shape Capital works with high growth companies to assist with strategy, timing, structure, valuation, and provides access to a large global network of investors. For more information, please visit https://shape.capital