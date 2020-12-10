Hardin County Drug Roundup Nets 35 Arrests

SAVANNAH – Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force led a multi-agency arrest roundup in Hardin and surrounding counties today as part of a year-long drug investigation targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs. As a result, today 35 people were taken into custody on a variety of drug-related charges.

An undercover investigation into the sale of illicit drugs in Hardin County began in January and included numerous controlled purchases, surveillance, and research. On November 16th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging dozens of people with multiple counts. Today, TBI Agents along with law enforcement officers with the Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 29 of those people.

“We are proud to work alongside our local partners in protecting our communities by targeting drug activity at all levels,” said T.J. Jordan, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division. “Operations such as this one show TBI’s commitment, that even during a pandemic, we will not lose sight of the epidemic of drug abuse and will continuously work to hold those putting addictive and deadly drugs on our streets accountable.”

District Attorney General for the 24th Judicial District Matt Stowe added, “I want to compliment the fine work of our law enforcement in their commitment to getting dangerous and illegal drugs off the streets of Hardin County. I’m grateful for the leadership and professionalism of the TBI in conducting two major drug operations in the 24th Judicial District in recent weeks, in which a vast majority of the indicted individuals have been arrested and there have been no injuries to officers, citizens or suspects.”

HARDIN COUNTY DRUG ROUNDUP NETS 35 ARRESTS

Among the individuals who were arrested and charged as a result of the indictments:

Tarvis L. Bailey (DOB: 1/30/79), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeffery Dale Barrier (DOB: 12/27/76), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Robin Lynn Bingham (DOB: 9/25/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Donavan Bryant (DOB: 4/11/00), Shiloh – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Jessica Walls Campbell (DOB: 8/4/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Malayna Casey (DOB: 12/29/98), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Vincent Bennett Casey Jr. (DOB: 4/11/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Tommy Day (DOB: 3/10/73), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Lester Paul Doyle (DOB: 11/4/78), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Chris Fondren (DOB: 9/19/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Alfredo Miguel Fry (DOB: 5/16/85), Pinson – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Phillip Wayne Gray (DOB: 7/30/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Kimberly Kay Haddock (DOB: 1/22/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Jeremy Harris (DOB: 10//96), Selmer – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

James Hopper (DOB: 5/3/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Clararessia Mae Jackson (DOB: 11/1/69), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Johnny Justice (DOB: 8/15/65), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Rachel Lemas (DOB: 11/2/74), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Tammy Miller (DOB: 6/6/70), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sonya Nichols (DOB: 8/12/68), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent, one count Conspiracy

Vynderlin Cycoyia Nichols (DOB: 7/19/88), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeanna Cook Shelby (DOB: 10/20/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Steven Smith (DOB: 10/30/00), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Stacie Spurlin (DOB: 2/11/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Nelson R. Talley (DOB: 8/22/62), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Allison Nicole Todd (DOB: 12/27/80), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Seaman Wade Vanhoose (DOB: 1/16/81), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sidney Randle Walls (DOB: 12/28/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Adrian Yarbrough (DOB: 10/31/89), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Also arrested, today:

Ebony Caldwell (DOB: 9/11/80), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct

Rosetta Dixon (DOB: 1/12/68), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct

Barbara Ann Nichols (DOB: 9/18/47), Savannah – One count Simple Possession, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Russell Overby (DOB: 6/5/58), Savannah – One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Barbara Ross (DOB: 6/11/51), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct

Rusty Allen Wamble (DOB: 5/2/88), Finger – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia