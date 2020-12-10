Trustworthy Remodel & New Construction Company United Seattle LLC Now Offering Virtual Consultations

The one-stop construction service United Seattle has announced it will be providing virtual consultations for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Seattle LLC is pleased to announce that virtual consultations will now be available during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. A convenient, one-stop construction service, United Seattle offers a wide range of interior and exterior services with a single point of contact for all the services their clients may need. But as owner Timofey Karpenko explains, many people are understandably reluctant to meet in person during these difficult times.“We’re always looking for better ways to serve our customers and go that extra mile,” says Karpenko. “So, to make things easier and more convenient, we’d be happy to discuss your needs virtually, on whichever platform you prefer. Tell us about your vision and we’d be delighted to help you bring your dreams to life.”Exterior services include siding, roofing, window installation, exterior painting, decks, fencing, masonry and more. Interior services consist of drywall installation, interior painting, tile installation, hardwood installation, kitchen and bath remodeling, to name just a few.United Seattle also offers a number of benefits:◆ Free comprehensive estimates◆ Qualified installers; background checks performed on all employees◆ Labor guaranteed and backed by a one-year labor warranty◆ Special commercial insurance◆ Optional financingFor more information about the company’s services, visit the website at https://www.unitedseattlellc.com About the CompanyOne-stop Construction Company United Seattle LLC has gained a stellar reputation in the Seattle area for providing outstanding interior and exterior construction services in the Seattle area. With over 40 years of combined general construction experience, the company’s three owners are proud to offer ‘One point of contact’ for all the services a client may choose. United Seattle also provides weekly progress reports on all ongoing projects to provide customers with peace of mind. Free comprehensive estimates are available on request.