AG Alan Wilson’s statement on Texas election lawsuit

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Dec. 9, 2020 – As S.C. Attorney General, I am committed to protecting our voters against disenfranchisement as well as ensuring election integrity.

That’s why, in 2012, I successfully defended our state’s voter ID law in federal court. Last month, my office filed a brief with nine other state attorneys general in a Pennsylvania voting lawsuit that’s now pending in the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Supreme Court will soon weigh in on the State of Texas’ suit for alleged unconstitutional acts in four states. Today, we are joining with 16 other state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the Supreme Court supporting the State of Texas’ pleadings.

Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy. Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending.

You can read the states’ amicus brief here.