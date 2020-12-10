St. Louis Students Get Early Christmas Gift from Garfield and AWS
Mehlville School District receives free Garfield-led multi-award-winning online safety training thanks to a donation from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
As Garfield presents information about the possible dangers of social media, we know that students will have the opportunity to discover what it means to be a responsible digital citizen.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is providing 1,600 local elementary students with free, Garfield-led multi-award-winning online safety training thanks to a donation from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
— Jill Hudson, Media Specialist at Blades Elementary School
With the gift from AWS, media specialists at 11 Mehlville School District elementary schools will teach Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures lesson on Safe Posting to students before they go on break. The lesson is being delivered through the Center’s new Garfield Virtual platform, where students will learn digital citizenship through interactive storybooks, online discussions, and engaging cartoons from their computers.
“We are proud to work with partners like AWS and Mehlville School District that understand the need for cyber safety education,” says Patrick Craven, director of the Center. “Garfield provides high-quality, engaging materials students can relate to when learning internet safety best practices.”
During the lesson, children will learn safe posting best practices with an emphasis on social media. Youth will watch an engaging and fun Garfield cartoon where Nermal uses social media to show what he’s doing all the time; from what he’s eating for breakfast to how he’s celebrating the good grade he got on his school report. Children learn to identify scenarios when sharing too much information can put them in danger, and the steps they must take to stay safe and secure online.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Center to present this outstanding virtual program to our students. We look forward to them learning about the importance of online safety in a fun and engaging way,” says Jill Hudson, Media Specialist at Blades Elementary School. “As Garfield presents information about the possible dangers of social media, we know that students will have the opportunity to discover what it means to be a responsible digital citizen. A special thank you to Amazon Web Services for making this possible!”
For more information on how your company or school can get involved visit IAmCyberSafe.org
About Center for Cyber Safety and Education
The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people worldwide have a positive and safe experience online through award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org to learn more.
Patrick Craven
Center for Cyber Safety and Education
+1 727-339-6648
center@isc2.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn