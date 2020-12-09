Blue Federal Credit Union Opens 18th Branch

Holds First Event at New World Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne Wyoming, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its 18th branch as well as its first event at the Blue Diamond Center. The event, specifically for ‘Prime Time’ Blue Members will take place Thursday, December 10th and the branch will open on Tuesday, December 15th.

“With the opening of our 6th location in Cheyenne, Blue is truly the most convenient financial institution in the city,” says Michele Bolkovatz, VP of Public Relations at Blue Federal Credit Union. “We are honored to serve all of Cheyenne and the surrounding area at our new state-of-the-art branch in the heart of our home city, Cheyenne.”

Along with the new branch opening, Blue Federal Credit Union will be hosting an event for Prime-Time members, who are over the age of 50. Members registered to visit the new Blue Diamond Center will be able to pick up a holiday meal and receive a special Prime-Time gift. All this will be done from the comfort of the member’s car while driving through a designated path.

“In a year that has seen many of us staying safely apart, we wanted to continue our longstanding tradition and show our beloved Prime Timers that we are thinking about them. With that in mind, we have been working on an event that is safe, fun, and interactive”, says Marielle Croudo, Events Director with Blue Federal Credit Union. “We miss them and want to celebrate the holiday season together!”

Due to overwhelming demand, the Prime Time event is at capacity. Remember, the Blue Diamond Center branch will open to the public on December 15th. For more information and updates about the opening of the World Headquarters building, please bluefcu.com.

Attachment

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3079961130 chandler.elmore@bluefcu.com