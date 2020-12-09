Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size To Be Worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing demand for screening genetic disorders in newborn babies is one of the significant factors influencing the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market is projected to be worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing substantial growth attributed to the increasing demand for screening genetic disorders in newborn babies. Newborn screening is beneficial in preventing severe disabilities and is considered very promising in saving the lives of infants through initial diagnosis and treatment. Currently, in the U.S., more than 98.0% of the newborn babies born yearly are tested for over 30 curable genetic, endocrine, metabolic, and infectious diseases in the first week after their birth.

Next-generation sequencing technology has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expenses. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for prenatal testing is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive prenatal testing methods.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Agilent Technologies launched three novel microarrays to cater to the growing demand from cytogenetic laboratories performing both prenatal and newborn research.

Electrophoresis is gaining substantial traction in the market. Hemoglobin electrophoresis measures hemoglobin in RBCs to detect diseases, including sickle cell disease.

Incubator shaker finds widespread usage due to exceptional potential in applications comprising solubility studies and cell aeration & culturing.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable developments in countries like Japan and China for next-generation sequencing technological integration. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in R&D activities in prenatal testing and newborn screening methodologies are driving the market growth.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prenatal Testing Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Non-Invasive Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectrometry Electrophoresis Enzyme Immunoassays DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ultrasonography Reagent and Assay Kits Tandem Quadrupole Detector Incubator Shaker Hearing Screen Instruments

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Maternity & Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



