SoapBoxSample and Vertosa Join Forces

Vertosa x SoapBoxSample Partnership

Their first joint initiative is a panel discussion about product development for cannabis beverages, slated for January 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoapBoxSample, a Market Research firm specializing in cannabis consumer insights, announced their strategic partnership with Vertosa today. Vertosa is a leading hemp and cannabis technology company based in Oakland, CA that provides customized emulsion systems for infused beverages, edibles, cosmetics, and more. This partnership will combine SoapBoxSample’s research on the unique attitudes and experiences of cannabis customers with Vertosa’s experience in bringing cannabis-infused products to the market.

The two companies will co-present a panel discussion titled From Concept to Consumption: Bringing Cannabis Beverages to Market on January 14, 2021 at 1 pm PST. Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample will moderate the discussion, which will feature an overview of the science of infused beverages presented by Austin Stevenson, Vertosa’s Chief Innovation Officer and a look at consumer preferences around cannabis beverages, presented by Adriana Hemans, SoapBoxSample’s Director of Demand and Special Projects. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register at here.

In August of 2020, SoapBoxSample published the findings from their comprehensive survey of 1,000 cannabis consumers across the United States to understand the biggest hurdles for cannabis beverage makers. The top obstacle revealed by the data was that 45% of consumers were unaware of cannabis beverages, presenting interesting opportunities for marketers in an unsaturated market. The study also exposed the rapid pace at which the beverage category is expanding, with 29% of consumers who had tried a cannabis beverage, reporting that they had tried it for the first time in the last month. More insights about this study, including the types of beverages consumers are most looking forward to drinking, will be highlighted in the January 14th webinar. Register at www.SoapBoxSample.com.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vertosa, industry-leading experts in the cannabis beverage space, to share our insights about the enormous potential of the cannabis beverage market” said Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample/icanmakeitbetter. “Looking at trends is only a small piece of the puzzle. By focusing in on consumers’ lifestyles, experiences and usage occasions, we’re able to understand what will drive this category for years to come.”

About SoapBoxSample

You Don't Know What You Don't Know. We turn questions into actionable insights. Whether your organization is a legacy brand, educational institution, research establishment, investment firm, or an association exploring an emerging market like cannabis, we have a suite of customizable research tools for any project size. Our team of super likable humans combines decades of research experience with a nimble and disruptive start-up mind-set. We believe in making our clients’ lives easier and providing a research engagement that moves the needle. Offering a FRESH blend of research and technology, our suite of services includes community insight platform, icanmakeitbetter; Customer Boardroom (qual chat platform); online data collection; and full-service design and analytics. To learn more about SoapBoxSample visit SoapBoxSample.com. To receive ongoing information and stats follow SoapBoxSample on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

