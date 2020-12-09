Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,894 in the last 365 days.

Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) yesterday declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.26 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.195 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock.

The dividends declared will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for seventeen consecutive years.

The Company expects to release earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and to host an Investor Teleconference on Friday, March 12, 2021. Teleconference participation details will be communicated via web alert and posted on the Events page of the Company’s website approximately one week prior to the call.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Dividends


Primary Logo

You just read:

Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.