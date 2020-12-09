Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) yesterday declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.26 per share of the Company’s Common Stock and $0.195 per share of the Company’s Class B Stock.



The dividends declared will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for seventeen consecutive years.

The Company expects to release earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and to host an Investor Teleconference on Friday, March 12, 2021. Teleconference participation details will be communicated via web alert and posted on the Events page of the Company’s website approximately one week prior to the call.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

