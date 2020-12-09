Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Profit December 9, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.

Fiscal 2020 Q4 Highlights

  • EPS of $0.32, Full Year $0.78
  • Year-end cash increased by $34.5 million to $99.4 million

Recent Updates

  • Amended capacity purchase agreement with American to operate 40 CRJ-900s for a five-year term
  • Commenced cargo operations for DHL with two Boeing 737-400F  
  • Added 10 new E175 aircraft to our United fleet in November and December
  • Entered into a $195 million loan under the CARES Act with the U.S. Treasury

Mesa’s Q4 2020 results reflect net income of $11.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for Q4 2019. Mesa Q4 2020 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $7.8 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the quarter and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts. Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2020 was $44.6 million, compared to $50.8 million in Q4 2019, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $54.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $61.9 million in Q4 2019. For Q4 2020 revenue was $108.0 million, a reduction of $79.8 million (42%) from $187.8 for Q4 2019 primarily due to the reduced flying as a result of COVID-19. During the quarter Mesa recognized $40.8 million as an offset to wages and salaries related to the previously announced Payroll Support Program Agreement (“PSP”), which required Mesa to retain all of its employees.

Operationally, the Company ran a 99.8% controllable completion factor, compared to 99.0% in Q4 2019, and a total completion factor of 98.2%, which primarily includes weather, close-in capacity reductions driven by reduced demand, and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 96.9% in Q4 2019.

Full Year

Mesa reported net income of $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to net income of $47.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year. Excluding special items for both periods, adjusted net income1 was $27.5 million or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to $57.5 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year. Mesa fiscal 2020 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $23.8 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the year and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts. Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 was $163.3 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $208.7 million in fiscal year 2019 and Adjusted EBITDAR was $212.1 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $260.9 million in fiscal year 2019. For fiscal year 2020, revenue was $545.1 million, a reduction of $178.3 million (25%) from $723.4 million for fiscal year 2019, primarily due to the reduced flying as a result of COVID-19. During the year, Mesa recognized $83.8 million as an offset to wages and salaries related to the previously announced Payroll Support Program Agreement (“PSP”), which required Mesa to retain all of its employees as of April 20, 2020.

_______________
1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Operationally, we ran a 99.9% controllable completion factor compared to 99.4% in 2019 and a 94.8% total completion factor, which includes weather, close-in capacity reductions driven by reduced demand, and other uncontrollable cancellations and flights, compared to 97.0% in 2019.

“Our industry was among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and the global impact that followed,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a significant reduction in flying, we were able to find creative ways to reduce costs, operate profitably, generate positive cash-flow, and protect our employees from involuntary furloughs. We also entered the cargo market through our new agreement with DHL - diversifying our revenue sources and creating new opportunities for our company. I can’t thank our hardworking employees enough, their dedication and professionalism truly went above and beyond this year.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer, continued, “Given the impact of the pandemic, our financial performance exceeded our early expectations. We also improved our liquidity and closed on a $195 million five-year loan under the CARES Act.”

“Despite the global pandemic, our employees showed up day after day to safely and efficiently keep our operation moving,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Our operational performance coupled with our low-cost model helped Mesa extend our relationship with American; flying 40 CRJ-900 aircraft for a five-year term. We also took delivery of 10 of our 20 new E175 aircraft for United and added two 737-400F cargo aircraft to our fleet operating for DHL.”

We are providing the following Block Hour and Pass-Through Maintenance Expense Guidance going forward:

BLOCK HOURS Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
FY2020 Actuals 115,562 108,305 31,622 57,622
FY2021 Guidance 68,000 73,000 * *


PASS THROUGH MTC Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
FY2020 Actuals 7.4 9.1 (2.5) 9.3 23.3
FY2021 Guidance 15.0 13.0 7.0 5.0 40.0

*to be provided in subsequent quarters

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

    Three months ended September 30, 2020
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share
GAAP Income   $ 14,545     $ (3,170 )   $ 11,375     $ 0.32
                               
Interest Expense     9,452                        
Interest Income     (10 )                      
Depreciation and Amortization     20,640                        
EBITDA     44,627                        
                               
Aircraft Rent     9,606                        
EBITDAR     54,233                        
                               


    Three months ended September 30, 2019
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share
GAAP Income   $ 17,059     $ (4,815 )   $ 12,244     $ 0.35
FY19 Adjustments (1)(3)           487       487        
Adjusted Income   $ 17,059     $ (4,328 )   $ 12,731     $ 0.36
                               
Interest Expense     13,607                        
Interest Income     (313 )                      
Depreciation and Amortization     20,465                        
EBITDA     50,818                        
                               
Aircraft Rent     11,103                        
EBITDAR     61,921                        
                               


    Twelve months ended September 30, 2020
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share
GAAP Income   $ 36,995     $ (9,531 )   $ 27,464     $ 0.78
                               
Interest Expense     44,120                        
Interest Income     (105 )                      
Depreciation and Amortization     82,296                        
Adjusted EBITDA     163,306                        
                               
Aircraft Rent     48,802                        
Adjusted EBITDAR     212,108                        
                               


    Twelve months ended September 30, 2019
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share
GAAP Income/(Loss)   $ 63,286     $ (15,706 )   $ 47,580     $ 1.36
FY19 Adjustments (1) (2) (3)     13,156       (3,265 )     9,891        
Adjusted Income   $ 76,442     $ (18,971 )   $ 57,471     $ 1.64
                               
Interest Expense     55,717                        
Interest Income     (1,501 )                      
Depreciation and Amortization     77,994                        
Adjusted EBITDA     208,652                        
                               
Aircraft Rent     52,206                        
Adjusted EBITDAR     260,858                        
                               

Adjustments for three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2019:

1) Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the three months ended September 30, 2019
2) Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility during the nine months ended June 30, 2019
3) Includes adjustment for tax expense resulting from changes in various State income tax rates that were enacted throughout the year

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, December 9 at 4:30pm ET/2:30pm MT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i83np4c5. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 104 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of November 30th, 2020, Mesa has a fleet of 157 aircraft with approximately 384 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating revenues:                                
Contract revenue   $ 97,361     $ 172,248     $ 506,590     $ 682,834  
Pass-through and other     10,678       15,582       38,480       40,523  
Total operating revenues     108,039       187,830       545,070       723,357  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Flight operations     34,043       55,243       169,242       210,879  
Fuel     168       155       672       588  
Maintenance     47,102       57,010       192,123       196,514  
Aircraft rent     9,606       11,102       48,802       52,206  
Aircraft and traffic servicing     418       995       3,356       3,972  
General and administrative     13,014       12,406       52,246       50,527  
Depreciation and amortization     20,640       20,466       82,296       77,994  
Lease termination                       9,540  
CARES Act Grant Recognition     (40,816 )           (83,834 )      
Total operating expenses     84,175       157,377       464,903       602,220  
Operating income     23,864       30,453       80,167       121,137  
                                 
Other (expenses) income, net:                                
Interest expense     (9,452 )     (13,607 )     (44,120 )     (55,717 )
Interest income     10       313       105       1,501  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                       (3,616 )
Other (expense) income, net     123       (101 )     843       (19 )
Total other (expense), net     (9,319 )     (13,395 )     (43,172 )     (57,851 )
                                 
Income before taxes     14,545       17,058       36,995       63,286  
Income tax expense     3,170       4,815       9,531       15,706  
Net income and comprehensive income   $ 11,375     $ 12,243     $ 27,464     $ 47,580  
                                 
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders                                
Basic   $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.78     $ 1.37  
Diluted   $ 0.32     $ 0.35     $ 0.78     $ 1.36  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     35,486       35,003       35,237       34,764  
Diluted     35,486       35,067       35,308       35,064  
                                 

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

    September 30,
2020 		    September 30,
2019 		 
ASSETS              
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 99,395     $ 68,855  
Restricted cash     3,446       3,646  
Receivables, net     13,712       23,080  
Expendable parts and supplies, net     22,971       21,337  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,067       40,923  
Total current assets     155,591       157,841  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,212,415       1,273,585  
Intangibles, net     8,032       9,532  
Lease and equipment deposits     1,899       2,167  
Operating Lease right-of-use assets     123,251        
Other Assets     742       8,792  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,501,930     $ 1,451,917  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases   $ 189,268     $ 165,900  
Current maturities of operating leases     43,932        
Accounts payable     53,229       49,930  
Accrued compensation     12,030       11,988  
Other accrued expenses     54,867       28,888  
Total current liabilities     350,490       256,706  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion     542,456       677,423  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     62,531        
Deferred credits     5,705       12,134  
Deferred income taxes     64,275       55,303  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     14,369        
Other noncurrent liabilities     1,409       24,483  
Total noncurrent liabilities     691,694       769,343  
Total liabilities     1,042,184       1,026,049  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants issued and outstanding     242,772       238,504  
Retained earnings     215,087       187,364  
Total stockholders' equity     457,859       425,868  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,501,930     $ 1,451,917  
                 

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

    Three months ended  
    September 30  
    2020     2019     Change  
Available Seat Miles (thousands)     1,450,478       2,775,477       (47.7 )%
Block Hours     57,622       115,175       (50.0 )%
Departures     30,524       64,077       (52.4 )%
Average Stage Length (miles)     624       569       9.7 %
Passengers     1,415,817       3,789,696       (62.6 )%
                         

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com
(602) 685-4010


